Floyd Shivambu came under fire after posting a picture of Minister Thulas Nxesi online with an insulting caption

The post was intended to draw attention to Nxesi not fulfilling his mandate as Minister of Employment and Labour, because unemployment in South Africa is rising

Shivambu was criticised for inciting body shaming against the minister, while others found humour in the post

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu posted an image of the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, online showing him standing on a sports field during an interview.

Many people thought that due to the picture that Shivambu posted showing Nxesi as having an enlarged stomach, the EFF MP was body-shaming the minister.

In the caption, Shivambu refers to Nxesi as the "Minister of (un)Employment and Labour." This remark is a dig at the rising unemployment figures in South Africa. According to TimesLIVE, some South Africans found humour in the situation, while others found it unacceptable.

Floyd Shivambu (left) has come under fire for a post about Thulas Nxesi (right). Image: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images and GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

South Africans share opinions on Shivambu's post

Here is the original post:

Briefly News rounded up a few of the comments on Shivambu's post about Nxesi here:

@manzmanzana remarked:

"Body shaming is being petty and is really below the belt, especially from someone who doesn't look that great either!"

@Constitution_94 believes:

"Body shaming = lowest form of politics!"

@ronnie_kobe88 asked:

"He swallowed a Jojo tank or what?"

@MaSbhene_27462 said:

"This stomach is full of incompetence."

@TerrenceMpho26 remarked:

"Ooh... He is in labour?"

Shivambu shades ANC 110th birthday party, says EFF rally is the place to be

In other news about Shivambu, Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president took to social media to diss the African National Congress ahead of 8 January 2022, the date both parties are scheduled to hold celebrations.

On that date, the ANC will be celebrating its 110th birthday by hosting a much-anticipated party that will be held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

While the EFF chose to host a Siyabonga rally in KwaZulu-Natal to thank EFF members for their support during the local government elections.

