Mzansi’s population has grown significantly since 2011, according to StatsSA’s latest Census

The nation went from having over 51 million people in 2011 to 62 million in 2022

Netizens did not believe that the number was accurate, and it is true, considering that a third of the population wasn’t counted

South Africans think that the population has increased more than what the latest Census by StatsSA revealed. Images: Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa’s population has grown by 19.8% to over 62 million people, according to StatsSA. This means the population grew by over 10 million in over 10 years. South Africans believe that the numbers need to be more accurate and that the number is much higher.

StatsSA reveals population growth

StatsSA revealed that the country's population grew by 19.8%, from 51.7 million in 2011 to 62 million in 2022. This means there was an increase of 10.3 million people over ten years. They also revealed that this is the most significant population increase since 1996. It was also revealed that a third of the population was unaccounted for.

According to StatsSA, 73.4% of the population between the ages of 5 and 24 attended an educational institution during this period. Limpopo scored the highest, with an 81% attendance rate. This meant that a lot of Limpopo residents were attending university.

This starkly contrasted with the Western Cape, which, at 67%, showed the lowest attendance rate. The Census also revealed that Kwa-Zulu Natal overtook Gauteng as the highest-populated province in Mzansi, with 15.1 million people.

The Northern Cape still has the least amount of people at 1.4 million. Unsurprisingly, Zulu is the most spoken language in the nation. isiXhosa and Afrikaans are the second and third most spoken languages.

South Africans think the number is higher

Netizens on Facebook commented that these numbers are not accurate.

Sandra Cunningham said:

“I’m betting that it’s grown a lot more than that. But they can count to a certain number, so many people were not included in the census.”

Shockwave Anderson remarked:

“One thing I know is that our clinics and hospitals have always full of foreign nationals and pregnant women since 2006.”

Boipelo Boipelo flat-out denied.

“The stats are fabricated.”

Heenen Nitro wrote:

“And what has the ANC done for the growing population?”

Lerato Leera added:

“But census took our phone numbers and didn’t question us, so how did they count us exactly?”

