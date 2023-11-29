The Economic Freedom Fighter's Julius Malema wants to help the July Unrest convict out of his legal woes

This was after Mdumiseni Zuma was given a sentence of 12 years for his part in the 2021 looting of shops

South Africans shared their views, with some supporting him and others opposing him

The Economic Freedom Fighter's Julius Malema is ready to defend Mdumiseni Zuma, an individual identified as an instigator in the July 2021 Unrest. Zuma, known for his involvement in calling for the destruction of Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, was handed a 12-year sentence. South Africans ried for Malema to help him as they felt an injustice was done.

Malema to help July 2021 unrest convict

Malema tweeted on his x account, @Julius_Malema after Zuma was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. Zuma was found guilty of trying to incite residents to loot a mall in Pietermaritzburg. Malema's tweet expressed that he did not think Zuma was properly legally represented. He added that he called on his KZN Provincial Chair to investigate the case and find a way to assist Zuma. Read the tweet here:

South Africans stan Malema

Netizens fawned over Malema and his decision to support Zuma.

Khanyisile said:

“Malema, how I love you. Please change your policy about foreigners because we love you. We will vote for you. You are the future.”

Sandiso_NM wrote:

“I will vote for you, but the thing is, I’m not quite convinced. As soon as you stop allowing illegal immigrants from looming around in your county, I will vote for you.”

@Jabutedd added:

“One day, as a society, we must have an honest discussion about our criminal justice system.”

Count Peccio-X:

“You have spoken as the true leader of the African people. This was an apartheid-style lynching using apartheid laws.”

Some were unhappy.

Gangster Whose Real Name is Clarence observed:

“Seems like you’re always supporting people on the wrong side of the law.”

Sparx was suspicious.

“Only now, at the sentencing stage, you want to assist.”

Malema demands rand manipulation culprits come forth

In a Malema-related story, Briefly News wrote that the CIC of the EFF demanded that those behind the rand manipulation be revealed.

Malema said that the faces behind the 28 banks allegedly involved in manipulating the current over ten years ago be exposed, and South Africans joined in his call, demanding that they show themselves and take responsibility for their actions.

