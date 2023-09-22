Haka Matorokisi singer Makhadzi has left her fans in stitches with one hilarious video

She posted herself with an acquaintance dancing through what looks like a hotel corridor with the most bizarre dance moves

Her online followers couldn't help but burst into laughter seeing her carefree nature, having a good time

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Makhadzi's bizarre dance video with a friend has left some people in stitches. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Queen of Limpopo dance music showed that she plays as hard as she works as a video of the high-energy performer doing the rounds on social media.

Makhadzi dances with a friend in a random video

The video was uploaded by media outlet @MDNnewss, where Makhadzi is having fun with an unidentified friend to one of her songs, making bizarre moves as they dance across the corridor.

Watch the funny video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media appreciates Makhadzi's vibe

The singer, who has recently released a new song from her independent Mbofholowo album titled Johnny featuring Prince Benza, had her followers in stitches and said:

@Lube_Teko was amused:

"She's got too much energy."

@ZinhleXulu complimented her figure:

"She got such a nice body honestly, ay indaba Yama ratarata."

@TrumanSoke fooled around:

"I know I walk ye phara song kodwa le yi walk ye Venda."

@SpheleleMsibi2 praised her:"

"She's such a vibe."

@Aria4991 confessed:

"I love her!"

@Ed_UberDriver gave her a thumbs-up:

"Lol what a vibe.

Makhadzi debunks getting stuck in mid-air speculations

The singer's energetic and innovative performances had some people thinking she was struggling mid-air when she used a zip-liner in her grand performance at the Royal Heritage Festival.

Organisers of the festival set the record straight in a Briefly News exclusive, saying what was seen on the video trending on X and not what it seems to be.

Makhadzi unmasked at Sunflower on Masked Singer SA

In more stories on Briefly News, Makhadzi was a contestant in the first-ever Masked Singer SA, where she won over the hearts of South Africans with her cute but creative performances as the Sunflower.

When her journey ended, South Africans protested, feeling that her journey was cut off prematurely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News