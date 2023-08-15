A video of award-winning singer Makhadzi performing with a Cape Town singer and guitarist went viral

The performance was impromptu, which is what made it special for Khuthadzo Cedric, the man of the moment

He described it as the best night of his life, and he received some positive feedback from netizens

Social media shows its powers once again. For this singer based in Cape Town, his work got gained the spotlight with the help of award-winning singer Makhadzi.

Cedric Khuthadzo says performing with Makhadzi was the best night of his life. Image: @makhadzisa, @khuthadzonemakononi

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi has the time of her life in the Western Cape

Booked and busy, Makhadzi was recently in the Western Cape doing what she does best.

She made a stop at the V&A Waterfront, where a street performer by the name of Khuthadzo Cedric caught her attention.

Makhadzi then decided to join him, and they gave an impromptu performance which was captured on video.

Cedric describes this as the best night of his life

Reacting to the video shared by Makhadzi, Cedric said it was the best night of his life. Their performance drew in the crowd, who then took out their phones and started recording.

Cedric said:

"Thank you so much for joining me Makhadzi. This was the best night of my life."

He, too, posted images from their encounter.

Netizens react to the video and applaud Makhadzi for her talent

Fans of Makhadzi applaud her for having exceptional talent and for also giving others an opportunity to spread their wings and shine.

mabrijo_ said:

"Even Oliver Mtukudzi is very happy to see you doing this."

graceliving34 said:

"When you don’t forget where you come from and where you started…A true star. May you always shine bright, our Limpopo Queen!!!!"

iamnomfundomoh said:

"You are one of a kind."

ntatestunna said:

"It was the dopest moment."

taelotlomatsane said:

"That's the only thing I love about you... Human kindness."

Makhadzi clocks in 27 with a performance at Eyadini

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi welcomed 27 years of age with an epic performance at Eyadini.

She expressed excitement about the performance but wished not to repeat the same mistake she made with her Beyonce-inspired outfit.

Source: Briefly News