Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has finally spoken out about the ANC's top six nomination list

Sisulu is unhappy that she was not nominated and believes that she was unfairly left out because she met the 25% threshold

South Africans have opposing views on the matter, and some people say she is acting entitled by challenging the results

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has lodged a complaint with African National Congress (ANC) national electoral committee about the top six nomination list.

This comes after Sisulu failed to make the cut for the ANC president nomination for a second time, and South Africans had a few opinions about the grievances she brought up.

In her letter, Sisulu questioned how the names were finalised when she and her team noted that some ANC branches had unresolved disputes. Sisulu stated that they had reliable information and that there were some discrepancies about the nominations for the ANC president.

Sisulu also alleged that nominations from branches in her favour were not considered, reported News24. The Tourism Minister added that she met the 25% threshold needed to be nominated in the top six.

Sisulu also accused the ANC electoral committee of breaking the rule that states the electoral committee should publish a list of the top three nominees for each official position. Only two names were announced for the ANC president post: President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize.

According to EWN, the ANC electoral committee, headed by former President Kgalema Motlanthe, will respond to Sisulu's letter. However, there is no indication of when that will happen.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Sisulu's grievances:

@dudu_sokhela said:

"It looks like ‘Zizo-Khala before the Conference. She's got the point if she has evidence "

@mluduma30 said:

"Shem they didn’t even make her an acting president. Must be hard hey. Entitlement overflows here!!"

@MmaphutiKgowa said:

"She has been misled and given fake nomination forms."

@princecloete said:

"Her "campaign team" failed her. She must fire the whole useless bunch. I wonder how much money she squandered on this failed campaign."

@dumigwebu said:

"Election denialism just landed in SA courtesy of Lindiwe Sisulu. She is so out of touch with reality she thinks she is entitled to leadership because of her surname. What a joke."

@Bongani_MKJ said:

"This one thinks we owe her. Her campaign manager failed her. She must deal with them and stop making false accusations ."

@_HerchelleR said:

"But sorry, the nomination process wasn't about how famous one's surname was."

@baloyi_richard said:

"That's what happens when you think you are too relevant only for reality check to show you flames.

ANC releases Top 6 nomination names for December elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa to face Zweli Mkhize

Briefly News previously reported that the names for the top six African National Congress (ANC) nominations are out, and some of the people who were vying for positions have been snubbed.

The ANC is hosting its 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 2 December and Jacob Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Deputy President David Mabuza did not make the cut.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given a chance to fight for a second term and received 2 037 nominations and will have to battle it out against former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who got 916, according to News24.

