The African National Congress has released the first list of the top six nominations for the December elective conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa was nominated once again to run for the ANC president position and will compete against Zweli Mkhize

South Africans have shared their thoughts about the nominations and noticed that a few people, such as Jacob Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu, have been snubbed

JOHANNESBURG - The names for the top six African National Congress (ANC) nominations are out, and some of the people who were vying for positions have been snubbed.

The ANC has released the top six nominees' names, and Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize will be vying for the ANC president position.

Source: Getty Images

The ANC is hosting its 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 2 December and Jacob Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Deputy President David Mabuza did not make the cut.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given a chance to fight for a second term and received 2 037 nominations and will have to battle it out against former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who got 916, according to News24.

The deputy president position will be fought for by Paul Mashatile, who received 1 791, Ronald Lamola with 427 nominations, and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is in the running for the position with 397 nominations.

Msholozi's hopes for a political comeback were dashed as he did not receive enough nominations to be considered for the national chairperson position. The nominees here are:

ANC in Limpopo chairperson Stanley Mathabatha with 1 492 nominations;

Current ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe with 979;

David Masondo, with 501 nominations.

The other nominations are as follows:

Secretary-general Deputy secretary-general Treasure-general Mdumiseni Ntuli Nomvula Mokonyane Benjamin Chauke Phumlo Maswane Phoebe Potgieter Pule Mabe Fikile Mbalula - Mzwandile Masina

According to EWN, ANC’s head of electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, stated during a press briefing at Luthuli House that the nominations came from 4 000 branches from across the country.

All the nominees were vetted and have all accepted their nominations. Motlanthe added that the list is not final, and they would still be taking names from the floor at the conference in December.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the nominations:

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"This marks the end of the Zuma phenomenon in ANC. The need to reshuffle the cabinet could not have come at the right time."

@Briantkhumalo said:

"Obviously, Cyril will be the President."

@lanceIncognito said:

"Digital vibes is finished. The buffalo will humiliate him "

@Akanirelo said:

"The #ANC nominations: Phala-Phala vs Digital Vibes, Nomvula coming back from the dead, Stan bringing boredom into the Chairpersonship while Zuma was ignored for same. Mashatile on the ascendancy...no room for NDZ, DD, Kubayi, Dudu or Ace...but with "lobbying", asazi!"

@Bobduma said:

Fortunately, in the 2024 National Elections, the so-called "Fellow South Africans" are going to vote otherwise."

Lindiwe Sisulu says ANC is driven by money which affects female leader’s election prospects

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Tourism and ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu complained that the African National Congress's obsession with money put female leaders at a disadvantage.

The National Executive Committee member claimed that ANC members with access to more money had a better chance of winning top ANC positions.

Sisulu, who is vying for the position of ANC president, unpacked the importance of women being in leadership roles in the build-up to the ruling party's national elective conference in December.

