ANC top 6 nominee Mzwandile Masina has officially resigned as a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni

Masina resigned after refusing to follow an order to withdraw a motion of no confidence against Tania Campbell

Some South Africans believe that Masina resigned to save face because wants to become the ANC's next treasure-general

JOHANNESBURG - Mzwandile Masina announced on Thursday, 24 November, that he has resigned as a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni. Masina is currently vying for a top 6 position at the 55th elective conference in December.

ANC chairperson in Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina, has resigned as councillor of the City of Ekurhuleni. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) chairperson's resignation follows his failed attempt to unseat the Democratic Alliance in the city by moving forward with a motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell.

Party leaders had asked Masina to withdraw the motion of confidence. However, he decided not to listen. Campbell was ousted in early November and later re-elected as the mayor after two weeks, reports EWN.

According to TimesLIVE, Masina has now avoided a disciplinary hearing and a suspension by resigning before proceedings could begin.

Masina's decision to resign comes after a meeting with ANC's provincial working committee (PWC) earlier this week. The PWC told Masina that he needed to publically apologise to the ANC members for ruining coalition government negotiations with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

South Africans are not surprised by the latest development, and some people believe that Masina's ego will be the end of him. Some people stated that he is only avoiding suspension because Masina is in the running to become the ANC's next treasure-general in December.

Here are some interesting comments from netizens:

@MoLesetja said:

"Me thinks he's obviously not necessarily resigning but simply avoiding a possible suspension which might disqualify him from contesting the ANC Treasurer position ka December."

@Kgabo48649279 said:

"Emotions took him...he might not come back politically."

@Namhla_Mayeki said:

"Is this a plan to get those EFF guys to vote with his party in Joburg?"

@Yandi_4 said:

"Masina is Rogue now because he is not used to being in opposition with no power such as Mayor."

@smallbusineses said:

"They may deny it, but the fact of the matter is @Julius_S_Malema remains a heavy-weight influencer in the ANC, And where it matters most or where forced, ANC will always throw its people under the bus to remedy its bromance with CIC. Few eg : Boy Mamabolo, Cheif whip and Mzwandile."

@Sebitlo1 said:

"Julius warned Masina that there would be consequences."

