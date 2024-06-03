Court considers EFF request to bring Phala Phala inquiry back
- The Economic Freedom Fighters have requested that President Cyril Ramaphpsa's Phala Phala Inquiry be reopened
- The Constitutional Court of South Africa ruled that it will hear the EFF's case in due course and will communicate the date at a later stage
- South Africans remarked that Ramaphosa's future is uncertain, and others commented on the current political state
JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court is considering hearing the Economic Freedom Fighters's recent application against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Malema's application to be heard
According to a ruling @CannyMaphanga posted on X, the court announced that it would hear the application the EFF filed against the president.
The caption reveals that the EFF challenged Parliament's decision not to adopt the Section 89 panel report into Phala Phala. The EFF argued that Parliament was irrational when it blocked a further investigation into Ramaphosa.
View the ruling here:
Netizens comment on the ruling
South Africans discussed the ruling and its implications.
Williams said:
"Ranko is gone. ANC won't have the numbers to protect him again. ConCourt must order Parliament to reintroduce the report for consideration and constitute a committee to investigate the matter and send findings to parliament to decide on impeachment."
Mondli Dube said:
"Zondo will definitely play politics with the one as his term is coming to an end."
Siphesihle Mnisi said:
"This is interesting! If the ANC, as Mbalula said yesterday, won't budge from a prospective coalition partner dictates to them that Cyril Must step down, the EFF can reintroduce this as the ANC doesn't have a majority anymore in Parliament."
Busan said:
"The timing is everything here. He waited for the election results first before issuing this out."
Mthombeni Wa Tshungu said:
"As a country, the best days we will have this year are the next 14 days."
Source: Briefly News
