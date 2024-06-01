The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party has officially garnered the most provincial votes in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.3%

The IEC said the IFP and ANC were in second and third place with 18% and 17% of the total votes, respectively

The commission concluded the capturing and auditing of the province’s General Election results on 1 June 2024

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party has officially secured the most votes in KwaZulu-Natal.

MK Party leads in KZN

The new entrant garnered 45.3%, followed by the IFP and ANC with 18% and 17%, respectively. According to SABC News, the IEC captured and audited the province’s results on 1 June 2024.

Despite its lead, the party accused the IEC of vote rigging and requested a manual recount in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The party's Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shared the letter on X on 31 May 2024. In the post, @DZumaSambudla accused the IEC of being in cahoots with the ANC and the DA:

On the other hand, the EFF’s Julius Malema indicated that his party was willing to work with the MK Party in the seventh administration of government.

Netizens on MK Party's KZN victory

South Africans speculated on the possible coalitions the MK Party would enter into to garner the 50-plus-one majority.

@KobusKoekemoer_ said:

“So MK might not be the party governing KZN after all unless it talks to the smaller parties. I see the ANC is willing to work with DA and IFP.”

@brotherHopee stated:

“KZN must be an Independent country.”

@AdrienAmonsengo wondered:

“MK vote in Kwazulu-Natal is tribalism. These are ANC members who have been disappointed with the ANC lately. Why should I vote for people with bad governance and corruption in their hands, whether they are ANC or MK?”

@uwayiba added:

“45% Tell us it’s a joke...We [were] expecting more than 50% in KZN.”

@PortoG1937 said:

“Wind of change.”

Patriotic Alliance's coalition condition

