New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is a rising NBA star known for his sharp three-pointers and clutch plays. But while his professional life is an open book, his personal life, especially his relationship with Morgan Calantoni, is much more private. This has led many to ask if Morgan Calantoni is Donte DiVincenzo's wife or just his girlfriend.

Donte DiVincenzo and his partner Morgan. Photo: Elsa on Getty Images, @morgancalantoni on Instagram (modified by author)

Morgan Calantoni is Donte DiVincenzo's long-term girlfriend. The pair have been together for nearly eight years and maintain a private relationship.

Morgan Calantoni's profile summary

Full name Morgan Calantoni Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Easton, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Desiree Hartrum Father George Calantoni Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Donte DiVincenzo School Wilson Area High School University Temple University Profession Marketing Coordinator Social media Instagram

Who is Donte DiVincenzo's wife?

Donte DiVincenzo is unmarried but has a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Morgan Calantoni. The couple started dating in 2016 and have been together ever since.

How did Donte and Morgan Calantoni meet?

Donte DiVincenzo and Morgan Calantoni met during a college basketball game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Temple Owls. At the time, Morgan was a cheerleader for the Temple Owls, while Donte played for the Villanova Wildcats. Donte asked Morgan on a date, and they have been together since then.

Fast facts on Donte DiVincenzo. Photo: @divincenzo on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Morgan Calantoni from?

Morgan Calantoni was born in the Philadelphia suburb of Easton, U.S. Her parents are George Calantoni and Desiree Hartrum. Morgan Calantoni's father was a carpenter who founded his own company, George Calantoni & Sons, which thrived until his passing in 2022 at 49 due to lung cancer.

Calantoni has a twin sister, Hannah, and grew up with her elder sister, Gina. Before his death, George also married Jennifer (Doria) Calantoni in 2010, with whom they had a daughter, Samantha.

What is Morgan Calantoni's age?

Morgan Calantoni was born on 18 February 1997. This makes her 27 years old as of 2024.

What is Morgan Calantoni's ethnicity?

Morgan Calantoni's ethnicity is Caucasian or Italian-American. Her surname, Calantoni, is of Italian origin, suggesting she may have Italian ancestry or heritage.

Education

Donte DiVincenzo's girlfriend attended Wilson Area High School near her home and graduated there in 2015. After high school, she enrolled at Temple University and earned a bachelor's degree in Strategic Communication in 2019.

She bagged Student Athlete Honours Awards issued by Temple University four years in a row, from 2015 to 2018.

Morgan Calantoni's career

Morgan cheered for the Temple Owls basketball team during college. She also volunteered to recruit first-year students and managed their team's social media accounts. For three years, she worked as a food server and bartender at Marianna's Restaurant and Banquet Center.

Donte DiVincenzo at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Scott Taetsch

After graduating, Morgan started her career as a marketing intern at Sideline Sportswear and Promotions, eventually being promoted. Her LinkedIn page says she has been a Marketing Project Manager at Everything Click, a digital marketing firm, since 2021.

Did Donte DiVincenzo have a baby?

Donte DiVincenzo welcomed his first child in April 2024 with his girlfriend, Calantoni. Photos showcasing their new baby boy were shared on Morgan Calantoni's Instagram page.

The montage was rounded with an image of a hooded DiVincenzo pushing their baby in a stroller while she walked their dog. "Life is so much sweeter with you in it," she wrote in an accompanying caption.

Sharing an experience of how his wife impacts his career, DiVincenzo said the following:

She just made sure I saw that basketball’s not everything. The NBA can be stressful. You carry it home with you. But this season, I’ve just really realized that stressing over one bad game isn’t going to help me. I just need to put in the work and trust that things will work out.

What is Morgan Calantoni's net worth?

No information regarding her net worth is available, as her salary or earnings have not been disclosed. According to Sportskeeda, her boyfriend, Donte DiVincenzo, has an approximately $5 million net worth.

Donte DiVincenzo and his pregnant spouse. Photo: @morgancalantoni on Instagram, Patrick McDermott on Getty Images (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

With growing interest in Donte and Morgan's relationship, here are some of the questions that are piquing the interest of many and the best answers given:

Who is Morgan Calantoni's partner? Morgan Calantoni's partner is Donte DiVincenzo, a basketball player born in Newark, Delaware, known for winning two NCAA titles with the Villanova Wildcats and an NBA title in 2021.

Who is Donte DiVincenzo's spouse? He is not married, but his longtime girlfriend is Morgan Calantoni.

What does Morgan Calantoni do for a living? Morgan works as a marketing manager.

Who is Donte DiVincenzo dating? The NBA player is dating Morgan Calantoni.

For a long time, many have wondered if Morgan Calantoni is Donte DiVincenzo's wife or just his girlfriend. Although their relationship is entirely private, it has still garnered attention. They are focused on building a family, and fans might soon see them walk down the aisle.

