The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has made headlines once again on social media

The reality TV star made some disturbing statements regarding Mel Viljoen's husband on The Ultimate Girls Trip

Many netizens have dragged the star to hell and back as they were unimpressed with what she said

Reality TV star Nonku Williams found herself in deep trouble with many netizens on social media regarding what she said during The Ultimate Girls Trip.

Nonku Williams accuses Mel Viljoen's husband of abuse

With just three episodes of The Ultimate Girls Trip, the reality TV star Nonku Williams has already caused a lot of trouble and turned the tables upside down.

Recently, the cast member of The Real Housewives of Durban had nasty things to say about her fellow cast member Mel Viljoen's husband. Nonku and Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho have allegedly accused Mel's husband, Peet, of abuse.

Williams further accused Peet of controlling Mel and denied Mel of being a mother as they have no kids, although he has three outside their marriage. Talking to her friend Jojo, Nonku said:

"She idolise her husband. She thinks he’s the best think since planet Earth. I think she’s being abused. And I can bet you, Peet doesn’t want to have kids… Peet runs Mel’s life."

Netizens dragged Nonku for what she said

Shortly after the episode aired, many social media users came for her and dragged her back to hell for what she said about Mel and her husband. See some of the tweets below:

@Candee_Leigh wrote:

"Scandals aside, Nonku is threatened by Mel and whether she idolises her husband or not , ayifuni yena. How do you have such horrible opinions about someone you don’t even know like that?"

@sliez0 said:

"She's really cooked in the head to even reach a decision that Mel is being abused in her marriage when she has never divulged such to the group."

@DeenickJ responded:

"Lol she’s always threatened by every hun what’s new lol."

@kinging_now replied:

"Everyday Nonku proves how evil and vile she is, never fails."

@Glamour_Kuhle commented:

"She's always been horrible that one.. self centred actually."

@nale79955325 mentioned:

"Deep down she doesn’t love herself."

