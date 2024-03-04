A French singer has left TikTok users amazed with her impressive cover of Imithandazo by Kabza de Small and Mthunzi

The talented woman's rendition of the amapiano song gained traction on the social media platform

South Africans were wowed by her ability to sing the Zulu and Tsonga lyrics like they were her native tongues

A French vocalist performed an amapiano song in a TikTok video. Image: @kazeli_official

Source: TikTok

A woman from France has gained a fanbase for covering amapiano songs. Mzansi people can't get enough of her angelic voice.

Woman masters multilingual amapiano song

Recently, she @kazeli_official posted a TikTok video singing the hit song Imithandazo by Kabza de Small and Mthunzi.

She slayed the Zulu and Tsonga lyrics and even added a twist by including a French part to the song.

It's evident that she has a profound admiration for South African music and uses her soulful voice to express that.

Singing video gains popularity

The short video gained traction with 392,000 TikTok views and got thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Breaking boundaries through music

South Africans are raving about her rendition in the comments section. Many are admiring her talent and love seeing how SA music can touch people from different countries and cultures.

See some of the reactions below:

@bhutasarhndarh20 said:

"That voice can make a man swim across an ocean just to hear it closer. ❤️"

@Maturahlaba wrote:

"We thank you as South Africa for recognizing our music."

@Kevinator247 mentioned:

"I love how South Africa impacts other countries regarding music and dancing."

@samorankente commented:

"You deserve a South African name, from now on you are Mbalenhle. ❤️❤️❤️"

@Penny stated:

"I love how you are so fluent with iSizulu much love."

@Bianca posted:

"You have an angel voice, especially the Tsonga part. Bravo."

@user3049297883174 added:

"You nailed it sweetie especially the Tsonga part."

@userWelzoombhele noted:

"This sounds more and more like a prayer."

