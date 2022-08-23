A good-natured American lit up the socials with laughs after he attempted to sing some amapiano songs

The genre has become massive in recent years and is now a worldwide phenomenon, with people in many countries grooving along to the tunes

The effort from the animated dude has made Mzansi peeps cackle on the Twitter streets, with others wanting him to try more songs

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A public-spirited man from the United States got Mzansi laughing loudly at his attempt to sing along to an amapiano song.

An enthusiastic man from the US tried to sing some amapiano songs, which made Mzansi cackle at the attempt. Images: @_mandyhusk/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@_mandyhusk posted the hilarious clip on Twitter and shows the man trying his best to sing the correct pronunciation of the words.

Amapiano has taken the world by storm, with many fans worldwide dancing along; or, in this passionate American's case, crooning along to the tunes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The gent's passionate singing earned him a few fans who appreciated his attempt at singing an amapiano song, while some also posted his rendition of other jams in the genre. Check out the responses below:

@Maleratom_1 said:

"I need him to listen to iyntsimbi zase envy."

@tumi_lediga commented:

"We at War sounds about right actually."

@Malayisha45 mentioned:

@ThaboNyakallo2 shared:

"We need to give you a South African name."

@_Sherbeauty commented:

"Does it say we are at war vele? Hayibo."

@ichyzone posted:

@pereira_jingles said:

"Bathong I was singing this song wrong all along 'We're at war'."

@thatohatsi777 mentioned:

"He doesn't know what he's saying but you can tell he's really feeling it "

@thembae_ shared:

@Nande_Lucas commented:

"I listen to a lot of African music and encounter countless languages, I know for a fact I’m butchering people’s languages like this. You can tell he knows and loves the music."

Amapiano bucket challenge has 2 people committing to pleasing the crowd, whack moves have Mzansi busting

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a new viral challenge that has people dancing to vibey amapiano tracks with buckets, lol. It is extremely odd, but the people of Mzansi are loving it.

Two people went in hard on their challenge clip and raked in a whopping 8.8k views on Facebook. People get really passionate about these dance challenges, neh.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News