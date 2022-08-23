An amapiano bucket challenge clip of two people going in hard has left the people of Mzansi laughing until they cry

The clip was shared on Facebook, showing the two people doing the challenge but ending up on the floor with their buckets

People were shook by where they went with the challenge and dropped jokes in the comment section

The new viral challenge has people dancing to vibey amapiano tracks with buckets, lol. It is extremely odd, however, the people of Mzansi are loving it.

An amapiano bucket challenge left the people of Mzansi with questions as the participants went in real hard. Image: Facebook / SA Vibes

Source: Facebook

Two people went in hard on their challenge clip and raked in a whopping 8.8k views on Facebook. People get really passionate about these dance challenges, neh.

Facebook page SA Vibes shared the clip showing two people dancing with buckets and then ending up on the floor like fish out of water. They definitely took it to the next level, lol.

The people of Mzansi were defeated by what they saw

People could not believe the drama that was put into this clip. Falling on the floor and grooving with a bucker, kante, it is too much. They had a good laugh in the comment section.

Take a look at some of the hilarious and shook comments:

Boy Boy said:

“The way she shakes on top of the soil eish ”

Siyah Siyah said:

“”

Osam Luon said:

“Welcome to Zodwa Wabantu.”

