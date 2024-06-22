One woman in Cape Town left many people on TikTok surprised after she showed off her singing talent

In a TikTok video, the lady showed people that she could hold her own when she tackled a popular song

Netizens blown away by the woman's acapella-style rendition of a pop hit that was familiar with netizens

A woman in Cape Town touched many people with her amazing vocals. Online users were really impressed by the woman who belted out Dance Monkey by Tones and I.

A Cape Town woman stunned Mzansi with her singing voice. Image: @keagav

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady chose a banger to create an entertaining TikTok video. Many people were beside themselves when they heard the woman's angelic voice.

Cape Town woman sings Dance Monkey acapella

A woman in a TikTok video by @keagav blew people away with her singing talent. She sang a popular song word for word with the perfect tone. Watch the video below:

SA applauds Cape Town woman's singing

Many people were touched by the woman's casual singing talent. People commented that she deserved to get into a studio.

mel said:

"Imagine her singing gospel."

user7472437527862 commented:

"I love how she realy knows lyrics cz me yerr I come up with my own."

A & J wrote:

"Another angel in Cape Town."

Ray_light_sun was impressed:

"Let’s repost this people- let’s change her life! "

Ariellah suggested:

"She should go to idols,she could actually win."

Madrè Potberg was impressed:

"She gives me goosebumps, let's make her go viral."

mel added:

"Imagine her singing gospel."

Cpt Homeless couple's Rihanna cover goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a video shows a homeless woman singing a hit song by Rihanna. The lady gave it her all as she sang Love on the Brain word-for-word and in her own style.

The video touched many people and got over a million likes. People could not stop raving about how the singer and guitarist needed a record deal.

A woman on TikTok @yvettelondon0 filmed a couple, Millicent and Thabani, who did a rendition of Rihanna's Love on the Brain. The man was playing the guitar, and the woman was singing a heartfelt song with her soulful voice. Watch the video of them thanking the country after going viral. They also revealed they formed Street Wise Band together:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News