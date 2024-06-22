Cape Town Woman in Streets Sings With Stunning Voice, TikTok Video Leaves SA Impressed
- One woman in Cape Town left many people on TikTok surprised after she showed off her singing talent
- In a TikTok video, the lady showed people that she could hold her own when she tackled a popular song
- Netizens blown away by the woman's acapella-style rendition of a pop hit that was familiar with netizens
A woman in Cape Town touched many people with her amazing vocals. Online users were really impressed by the woman who belted out Dance Monkey by Tones and I.
In a TikTok video, the lady chose a banger to create an entertaining TikTok video. Many people were beside themselves when they heard the woman's angelic voice.
Cape Town woman sings Dance Monkey acapella
A woman in a TikTok video by @keagav blew people away with her singing talent. She sang a popular song word for word with the perfect tone. Watch the video below:
SA applauds Cape Town woman's singing
Many people were touched by the woman's casual singing talent. People commented that she deserved to get into a studio.
mel said:
"Imagine her singing gospel."
user7472437527862 commented:
"I love how she realy knows lyrics cz me yerr I come up with my own."
A & J wrote:
"Another angel in Cape Town."
Ray_light_sun was impressed:
"Let’s repost this people- let’s change her life! "
Ariellah suggested:
"She should go to idols,she could actually win."
Madrè Potberg was impressed:
"She gives me goosebumps, let's make her go viral."
mel added:
