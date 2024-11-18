Black Coffee has allegedly announced that he plans to open his own music school

The DJ stated that he would start a fundraising initiative for the college and hopes to get the ball rolling

Mzansi is for and against this plan, with people stating how beneficial it will be for the music industry

Black Coffee has announced his plans to build a music college. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee plans to start music college

In a press event held at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg, Black Coffee announced his plans. This big initiative the global DJ is working on will prove to be beneficial for future musicians.

According to TshisaLIVE, Coffee plans to build a music college.

“I am about to do a project that is close to my heart, which is a music college. We have started having meetings about that. We are going to start doing fundraising internationally in the places where I mostly perform. We are going to try to raise funds so that I can build the college,” he was quoted by the publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Read the full story as posted by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi is all for this college

This is how people reacted to the music college.

@Mashy3899621 lauded:

"That’s gonna be great for the music industry and benefit out country ❤️. Shout out to Coffey."

@ross_rori praised:

"A whole college, to study music only for influencers to get gigs...and for people's certificates to gather dust. But it's the thought that counts 🫡building a school is a big Deal."

@TransparencySA

"Well done to him. Actually, creating new schools and colleges is the authorities' responsibility, but if you can't rely on them... We're so lucky to have such stars who still think about others."

@Malume_1995

"All the DJs will get fewer bookings as compared to Cyan Bugee and Lamiez Hollywood. I hope college will incorporate twerking as well in order to get gigs."

@_zip063

"Grootman ✊siyabonga, having a college degree, honestly, it's meaningless without a skill."

@WiselyRsa

"Yes, that would help the young geniuses master their skills, and I would like to enroll there to Improve my skills, too."

@MohloanaB

"He will run out of money. Maybe his next generation can do that in his honor. He must create generational wealth for now."

DJ Black Coffee and Pearl Thusi turn heads at Maphorisa's party

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa recently had his birthday celebrations, and he had a host of guests.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Black Coffee both attended the prestigious event, and their outfits stuck to the theme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News