Residents and activists gathered outside the Good Hope Centre to protest Cape Town’s plans to auction public land

With more than 400,000 people on the housing waiting list, community leaders say selling land while people are being evicted feels like a betrayal .

. Civil society groups are calling for the land to be used for homes and community needs, not profit

With thousands of people on the housing waiting list, community leaders say selling land feels like a betrayal.

CAPE TOWN- The steps outside the Good Hope Centre were alive with anger, fear, and determination. Residents clutching handmade signs, activists raising their voices, and community organisers gathering in solidarity all had one message: Cape Town’s land is for its people, not investors.

For many in the crowd, the issue is painfully personal. With more than 400,000 people still waiting for housing, they say selling public land now feels like a betrayal.

Municipality says unused land is auctioned

The City insists it is unlocking “idle” municipal land so the private sector can invest, build and create jobs. But for those sleeping in backyard shacks, informal settlements or on pavements after evictions, the word “idle” stings.

“How can land be called idle when our people are homeless?” asked Kashiefa Aschmat, chairperson of Housing Assembly. “We don’t want this land auctioned. We want it used for homes, for communities."

Aschmat says families are being evicted while being told there is no land available for housing, even as properties are prepared for sale.

“We see people pushed out of places like Bromwell Street and Cecil Street in Woodstock. They are still waiting for permanent housing. Yet we’re told there are no alternatives. It feels like poor people are not wanted in this city.”

For elderly backyard dwellers and long-time residents in areas like the Cape Flats and Ravensmead, the anxiety runs deep. Community activist Jeffrey Van Wyk said many opposing the auctions have experienced homelessness or overcrowding firsthand.

“There was no meaningful consultation. No discussion about different ways this land could serve the people before deciding to sell it,” he said

GOOD Party speaks on the auction

Among the speakers was Axolile Notywala, secretary-general of the GOOD Party, who framed the issue as part of a broader struggle over who cities are built for.

“Those who make this city work — the working class, mostly low-income, mostly Black and Coloured — must be prioritised,” he told the crowd. “This land should house people, not profits.”

He argued that the Good Hope Centre precinct alone could accommodate thousands of families if properly developed. He pointed to BM Section, an informal settlement home to over 4,000 households, as a stark reminder of how long communities have waited, in some cases for more than 20 years, for dignified housing.

“We disagree with selling land because it will not solve the housing crisis,” he said. “It will deepen it.”

Civil society says properties could be of better use

According to the Mayor’s office, all properties identified for auction are not required for municipal purposes, and revenue from the sales will fund service delivery.

But civil society groups argue that “not required” does not mean “not needed.” They believe meaningful engagement could have produced alternatives focused on public good — from social housing to urban agriculture.

“The alternative is simple. Use the land to build houses for the people of this city or let communities grow food. Let it serve the people, not push them out," said Aschmat.

City auctions off Good Hope Centre

The City of Cape Town announced it is set to auction 50 city-owned properties, including the iconic Good Hope Centre, on 26 February 2026. Around 282,000 square metres of land will be available for housing, commercial, and mixed-use developments. According to the city, the auction is open to everyone, with proceeds going directly into municipal service delivery. Economic Growth MMC, James Vos said, the properties have been identified as surplus to the city’s needs.

Residents gathered at the Good Hope Centre to protest the land auction.

