United States Special Envoy Paolo Zampolli sparked criticism with his suggestion ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Italy failed to qualify for the third consecutive tournament, but Iran will play despite the ongoing tensions with the US

Social media users slammed Zampolli's suggestion ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the US

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United States Special Envoy Paolo Zampolli suggested that Italy replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup. Image: Dursun Aydemir/ Oliver Bunic

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WASHINGTON, DC – With the FIFA World Cup less than two months away, an envoy for President Donald Trump has set social media alight by suggesting that Iran’s place at the tournament be given to Italy.

Iran qualified for the tournament, which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, but there have been doubts over the team’s participation due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The attacks on Iran by the US and Israel in February 2026 gave rise to the possibility that Team Melli would not attend. The Iranian Football ‌Federation (FFIRI) also requested that FIFA relocate their matches from the US to fellow hosts, Mexico, due to safety concerns, but this was not approved.

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With Italy failing to qualify for the third consecutive tournament, US special envoy Paolo Zampolli has made a bold suggestion to FIFA.

What did Zampolli suggest?

As reported by The Financial Times, Zampolli asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at the upcoming tournament.

The publication noted that he made the suggestion in an effort to repair the relationship between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The relationship has soured after Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV over his stance on the war with Iran.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament," Zampolli is reported as saying.

"With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," he added.

Italy has failed to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup. Image: Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

What is FIFA’s stance on the matter?

While Zampolli is pushing for Italy’s inclusion, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that Iran ‘for sure’ would play in the tournament despite the conflict with the US.

Infantino also visited the team at a training camp in Turkey ‌last month, where he maintained that all matches would take place as scheduled, while offering his assistance to the team with preparations for the World Cup.

"We hope that, by then, of course, the situation will be peaceful. That would definitely help. But Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play," he said about the situation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched as Iran's national football team players held photos of children who were killed in war with the US. Image: Orhan Cicek

Source: Getty Images

Social media users weigh in on Zampolli’s suggestion

Social media was abuzz with comments following the news of Zampolli’s suggestions, with many criticising even the thought of it happening. Some Italians also weighed in on the news.

@AbSpaghetti stated:

“We Italians wouldn’t accept that. Iran’s spot is well gained. Period.”

@AndreasVerbum agreed:

“We Italians don't want Iran's spot. What we hope for is peace, normal relations, and Iran competing on merit, even on US soil.”

@ejw_sb sarcastically stated:

“Surely the winner of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize can come up with some way of fixing the situation in the Middle East before it comes to that?”

@AMGbadebo said:

“Someone needs to remind Americans that football (soccer) is a sport, not a spectacle. Teams’ progress in tournaments is based on winning games, not on the order of the people in the White House. The current FIFA leadership must resign for not having the guts to stand up to Donald Trump's America. If FIFA had the guts, the USA team should not be allowed to host or play because of the unlawful attack by another country. Russia is banned, rightly, for attacking Ukraine.”

@MayananGwandu added:

“The US thinks they're doing the world a favour by hosting what would arguably be the worst World Cup ever. By right, the US shouldn't even be hosting the tournament for their war crimes around the world, let alone dictate who should play or not.”

@David2783791 exclaimed:

“I hope Italy doesn't do this. Absolute disgrace if they do.”

Other stories about Iran and FIFA

Briefly News has covered different angles related to Iran and its participation in the World Cup.

Donald Trump raised concerns about the lives and safety of the Iranian players if they participated in the World Cup.

The US President contradicted himself and said that the Iranians were welcome to compete at the tournament.

The Iranian Men’s National Football Team officially responded to Trump over his comments about the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News