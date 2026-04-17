Donald Trump has banned Israel from carrying out further strikes in Lebanon following Iran’s announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open

Trump said Israel is “prohibited” from bombing Lebanon, using unusually strong language in a social media post

Iran’s move to reopen the key oil shipping route eased market fears and triggered a sharp drop in oil prices alongside gains in global stocks

Donald Trump has banned Israel from carrying out further strikes in Lebanon. Image: JimWatson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Israel has been banned from carrying out further strikes in Lebanon, following Iran’s announcement that the Strait of Hormuz has been fully opened to commercial shipping during a ceasefire.

According to Reuters, Trump took to social media to make the announcement after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to commercial shipping for the duration of a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Trump's announcement

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are prohibited from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!” Trump said in a social media post.

He also said that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, but said the US "will deal with Hezbollah in their own way."

Trump further said the U.S. would receive nuclear material from ​Iran, and no money ​would exchange ⁠hands in any way, shape, or form.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is open

Writing on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that “passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire.” It was, however, not immediately clear which agreement he was referring to, a newly implemented 10-day Israel–Lebanon truce or an earlier Iran–US ceasefire that began on April 8.

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The announcement helped ease global market fears, with oil prices dropping more than 10% and both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate falling below $90 per barrel. At the same time, global equities rallied, with Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite extending gains after recent record highs.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy chokepoint, responsible for transporting around one-fifth of the world’s crude oil shipments. Any disruption in the waterway has historically triggered sharp price spikes, with previous tensions in the region pushing oil close to $120 per barrel.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz

In related news, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after Israel attacked Lebanon despite Iran and the US reaching a two-week ceasefire agreement. Israel attacked Beirut in Lebanon on 8 April 2026, killing at least 112 people and leaving at least 837 others wounded. One of the conditions for the ceasefire was that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which had been closed shortly after the conflict began on 28 February 2026.

Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open. Image: Elke Scholiers/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Strait of Hormuz open to South Africa

Previously, Briefly News reported that Iran’s ambassador to South Africa says the Strait of Hormuz remains open to most countries, but claims it is effectively closed to the United States, Israel and their allies. Shakib Mehr strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as a serious breach of international law and global norms. Mehr called on BRICS nations to support Iran and work towards ending the conflict, warning that no country can afford to ignore the war.

Source: Briefly News