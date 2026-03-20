Iran’s ambassador to South Africa says the Strait of Hormuz remains open to most countries but is closed to the US, Israel, and their allies

Ambassador Shakib Mehr condemned the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes, calling it a violation of international law

Mehr urged BRICS nations to support Iran and warned that the conflict affects the entire region, not just those directly involved

Iran’s ambassador to South Africa, Shakib Mehr, says the Strait of Hormuz remains open to SA. Image: @IraninSA/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —Iran’s ambassador to South Africa says the Strait of Hormuz remains open to most countries, but claims it is effectively closed to the United States, Israel and their allies.

Speaking to eNCA, Ambassador Shakib Mehr strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as a serious breach of international law and global norms.

He alleged that joint airstrikes by the US and Israel on 28 February 2026 killed Khamenei along with more than 170 schoolchildren, calling the attack a direct violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

Legal expert and retired judge Siraj Desai also criticised the strikes, saying the US and Israel had “crossed the line”.

Iran defends its response

Iran, however, continues to face criticism over its own military actions against neighbouring countries which the country has refuted.

“We do not target our neighbours. Our response is directed at US military bases and assets and their hiding places. This is our inherent right; nobody can question it

“Iran is not and has never been the initiator of war. Our principal policy is based on good neighbourliness and regional stability,” he said

Mehr has called on BRICS nations to support Iran and work towards ending the conflict, warning that no country can afford to ignore the war.

Social media reacts to the news

@MaccabiGimpel said:

"It’s of no use to us. We can’t buy directly from Iran. So in effect, we are suffering."

@musa_mansa asked:

"So why is our petrol going up?"

@XaviGelledHair stated:

"This won't stop the government from getting its payday, though. You could give them a million barrels of oil for free, and they'd still keep the price increases."

@BrandNatan29017 wrote:

"SA does not get its oil from the Strait, but thanks. What an empty statement."

@KaapChris said

"Is that a confirmation that the ANC/DA government is an ally of Iran?"

SA rejects US pressure in war with Iran

In related news, South Africa reiterated that it will not distance itself from Iran. Pretoria is facing pressure from Washington to distance itself from Iran, with whom it has been locked in conflict since it launched an attack on 28 February 2026. DIRCO’s director-general Zane Dangor told Reuters that the government is not uncritical of Iran but sees no reason to distance itself from the Middle East nation. Dangor said that despite Pretoria’s keenness to improve ties with Washington, the two countries must engage in areas of mutual agreement.

ANC reiterates support for Iran

The ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, took to social media to reaffirm the party’s friendship with the Iranian regime, highlighting the relationship between the two countries. Mbalula posted a video of Nelson Mandela meeting with the Iranian leader. He also noted that the Iranian regime cut ties with the South African government in 1979 over Apartheid.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is restricted to the US and its allies, driving up global oil prices. Image: an Kitwood/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that US Ambassador Brent Bozell criticised South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa for conveying his condolences to Iran after its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomenei was killed during a US military strike in Iran. Bozell expressed his displeasure at a conference he attended with the civil society group Afriforum.

Source: Briefly News