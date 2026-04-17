FIFA President insists fans will attend 2026 World Cup despite strict US visa rules and travel concerns

African supporters from some countries face visa bonds of up to US$15,000, raising fears of reduced turnout

Critics warn timing and costs could block thousands of fans from Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and beyond

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) hands the World Cup trophy to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on August 22, 2025. Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has vowed that supporters from every qualified nation will be able to attend the 2026 World Cup despite strict United States visa barriers affecting dozens of countries worldwide. While the restrictions apply to nations across the globe, African supporters have been hit particularly hard.

At least five African nations competing in the tournament face bond payments of up to US$15,000 (approximately R285,000) per traveller. Others remain entirely on a US travel ban list.

With just weeks until kick-off, Infantino insists solutions are coming, but critics say his assurances have arrived far too late for desperate African fans.

Speaking in remarks highlighted by Semafor on 16 April 2026, Infantino said FIFA is working with governments to ensure entry for teams, officials and fans.

When a reporter asked whether travel bans and visa rules would hurt the 2026 World Cup, Infantino responded with confidence.

“We will make sure definitely that all the teams, the players, the officials can come.

“That is clear, including, of course, family members and even fans,” Infantino told Semafor’s Maxwell Tani.

He added that discussions are ongoing to ease entry requirements.

“We are in constant discussions with the American government, with the Canadian government, with the Mexican government to see how we can have the possibility for fans who have bought tickets to be able to enter the country.”

He added that FIFA had already secured a quicker visa path for many supporters

“We already obtained that there is a quicker path to obtain a visa for many fans, and that works actually quite well.”

See Semafor's post below:

Journalists challenge Infantino's claims on 2026 World Cup visas

While some welcomed the FIFA president's remarks, journalists immediately challenged the claims.

Journalist Adam Crafton, who writes for The Athletic, accused Infantino of misleading the public.

Quoting the Semafor post on X, Crafton said

“Infantino is being disingenuous at best here. The window for ticket buying and travel planning is at a very late stage now.

He added,

“Four countries still have travel bans and others have up to $15k bond payments.

“So when he says ‘even fans’, it’s too late for many now,”

Sports journalist Gary Al-Smith added his voice to the criticism, specifically highlighting the African nations affected.

“Infantino is massaging facts. For the record, five qualified nations — Algeria, Cape Verde, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire & Tunisia — have $15k refundable bonds imposed on their fans.

“Other countries also have travel bans. ‘We will make sure all the teams can come’ is not accurate.”

Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, who writes for The Guardian, added

"Yes, it certainly will. Gianni Infantino knows this, only too well.

"Fans from some qualified African countries, including Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, and DR Congo, are under travel bans or have to pay a $15k bond to get a visa. Happy Days! "

Fans of Congo react during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Playoff tournament match between Congo DR and Jamaica on March 31, 2026. Image: Jam Media

Source: Getty Images

Beyond visas: the fear of ICE raids

The Athletic reported on 14 April 2026 that senior FIFA officials had discussed asking Infantino to request a full moratorium on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids during the 39-day tournament.

The request was supposed to be made directly to President Donald Trump.

For many immigrant communities in US host cities, the presence of ICE has created an atmosphere of fear that extends beyond visiting fans.

It remains unknown whether Infantino followed through on the request.

Iran's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Gianni Infantino had confirmed that Iran would take part in the tournament despite the war with the US and Israel.

The FIFA president highlighted that Iran had qualified for the World Cup and needed to be there.

Source: Briefly News