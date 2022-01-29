Pearl Thusi & Mr Smeg Finally Go Out on #NationalLunchDate, SA Shows Love Online

Pearl Thusi and Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, had the social media streets buzzing today after finally going out on their #NationalLunchDate

The pair headed to DJ Oskido's Daruma restaurant where they shared a meal and exchanged gifts

Excited peeps took to the timeline and shared their happy reactions to the little date, complimenting the Actress and Tweleb

Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg recently went on their #NationalLunchDate and had social media users feeling the love. Clips and pictures from their adorable exchange were flooding the timeline and SA couldn't help noticing how nervous Old Smeggie was while on his date with the starlet.

Source: Twitter

Many peeps also thought the language barrier might have had something to do with the initial awkwardness of their date but were really happy to see the #NationalLunchDate actually come to be.

Check out some of the sweet and uplifting comments below:

@lebomannya said:

"He is so scared my God... I feel like also language barrier ey."

@RangoaneAlex said:

"Where is the National Kettle, Smagie?"

@amanda_shiluva said:

"Mmmmh Mr smeg is such a gentleman I would like to go on a date with him."

@NdlovuNerissah said:

"I can imagine all the date tips @MichaelBucwa got from his boys and him implementing them!"

