Scandal! actor Fana Mokoena has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being on a mission to sell State Onwed Entities (SOEs) such as Eskom and SAA

The EFF member's claims rubbed many people up the wrong way with his comments on the future of the country and the ANC

The star has been dragged on social media and some even advised him to stick to acting and leave politics alone

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Scandal! star Fana Mokoena has been dragged online after claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a mission to sell State Owned Entities. The EFF member took to social media on Friday, 28 January and shaded the ANC.

'Scandal's Fana Mokoena has been dagged after claiming Cyril Ramaphosa is on a mission to sell SOEs. Image: @cyrilramaphosa, @fanamokoena

Source: Instagram

Fana rubbed many of his followers up the wrong way with his comments about the future of the ANC and the country. He further said the ANC will no longer rule Mzansi after the 2024 elections as it will be part of a coalition.

Fana wrote on Twitter that Ramaphosa's mission is to allegedly sign off to sell SOEs such as SAA, Telkom and Eskom and then allow his party to collapse, according to TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The thespian's views left many of his followers fuming. They dragged him for his utterances while some hilariously said he'll make a great scriptwriter on Scandal!.

@view_different wrote:

"Chief, don’t you guys in the @EFFSouthAfrica have anything to discuss with South Africans without including ANC issues? Haai please Chief, read your acting lines and stop hallucinating with @MYANC political scenario conspiracies. Tlabe wa re tena maan!"

@avelampatane said:

"That one must leave Cyril alone and account to Julius."

@donscot23 commented:

"Where do you dream up this nonsense or is this just to fill your quota?"

@mokatimm said:

"When do you find time to read your scripts maar... MP ka mona actor... and then trying so hard to be an influencer on Twitter."

@DwaTebogo added:

"Edit that to Scandal soaps, we can watch a nice story and forget about politics chief."

Fana Mokoena and Slindile Nodangala join 'Scandal!' fam

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that legendary South African actor Fana Mokoena and the show-stopping Slindile Nodangala have officially joined the eTV Scandal! fam!

A new family known as the Kubekas have come to turn the already drama-packed show upside-down. Vukile (played by Fana) and Nomvula (played by Slindile) are the heads of the Kubekas.

A tweet by Actor Spaces announced that Melusi Mbele, Nolwazi Shange, Sihle Ndaba and Robert Mpisi have also joined the cast under the Kubeka name, promising a twist that no viewer ever imagined.

Source: Briefly News