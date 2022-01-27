Boss Moves: Local Brands Get Behind Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg’s #NationalLunchDate

Top local brands have now also jumped behind Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's trending #NationalLunchDate

Tshepo Jeans and Drip Footwear will provide outfits the actress and the popular social user will be rocking on the date on Saturday

The two stars will be having lunch at DJ Oskido's posh restaurant called Daruma and Mercedes Benz will be transporting them on the big day

Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's #NationalLunchDate has attracted top local brands. The Queen Sono actress took to social media to share that big Mzansi brands such as Tshepo Jeans, Drip Footwear and DJ Oskido's restaurant Daruma have agreed to make their special even more memorable.

Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg will be dressed by top local brands on their #NationalLunchDate. Image: @pearlthusi, @michaelbucwa

Source: Instagram

Lux car brand Mercedes Benz has also jumped in and offered to transport the media personality and the popular social media on the big day. Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to also share that her liquor line Black Rose Gin will provide drinks for them. She wrote:

"So far for the #nationaldate #nationallunchdate. Wearing: TshepoJeans x @DRIPFootWear. Place: Daruma by @OskidoIBelieve. Transport: Mercedes Sandton. Drinks: @blackrosegin. Am I missing anything?"

Impressed peeps have taken to the micro-blogging app to applaud Pearl and Mr Smeg for their boss moves.

@JaguarPaw101 said:

"I'm really excited to see what #nationallunchdate is doing for black businesses. Well done @PearlThusi and @MichaelBucwa for embracing this kind of attitude. It's what we all need going forward...being intentional about keeping our wealth where it matters most."

@ronaldanele1 wrote:

"So far so good. Supporting local brands...... l respect both of you for that."

@BahlangeneGroup commented:

"You have done a lot for #BlackOwnedBusiness with this #NationalDate compared to what Stella Ndabeni has done with Tito Mboweni combined."

Pearl Thusi accepts date with Mr Smeg

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg are going out on Saturday, 29 January. The popular Twitter user decided to shoot his shot at the a stunning actress and she did not disappoint him.

Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, went public and asked the Queen Sono star out on Tuesday, 25 January. Social media users lost it when Pearl Thusi accepted the date. The media personality has even shared what she'll be rocking on the day. She wrote on Twitter:

"I’m gonna wear @TshepoJeans with a @therichmnisi combo. Maybe I’ll even quickly go to @LadumaNgxokolo also, lol."

Mr Smeg said he's still looking for a proper outfit for the occasion. The two stars' date will take place at Oskido's restaurant, Daruma. Tweeps shared that they can't wait for the big day.

