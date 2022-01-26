Pearl Thusi has accepted a date with popular Twitter user Mr Smeg and Mzansi can't wait for the big day on Saturday

Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, and the actress will enjoy a meal and a chat at DJ Oskido's lux restaurant named Daruma

The Queen Sono actress shared that she'll be rocking local clothes on their date while the Smegster said he's still looking for an outfit for the special day

It's a date! Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg are going out on Saturday, 29 January. The popular Twitter user decided to shoot his shot at the stunning actress and she did not disappoint him.

Pearl Thusi is going out with Mr Smeg on Saturday. Image: @pearlthusi, @michaelbucwa

Source: Instagram

Mr Smeg, real name Michael Bucwa, went public and asked the Queen Sono star out on Tuesday, 25 January. Social media users lost it when Pearl Thusi took to and accepted the date.

The media personality has even shared what she'll be rocking on the day. She wrote on Twitter:

"I’m gonna wear @TshepoJeans with a @therichmnisi combo. Maybe I’ll even quickly go to @LadumaNgxokolo also, lol."

Mr Smeg said he's still looking for a proper outfit for the special lunch with the stunner. The two stars' date will take place at Oskido's restaurant, Daruma. Tweeps shared that they can't wait for the big day.

@Nkuleh_G said:

"Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's date is going to be a National Date. Twitter will be buzzing on Saturday."

@mizar wrote:

"Some are luckier than others."

@HelviaZwane commented:

"@MichaelBucwa you'll enjoy her company, she's a vibe and a nice person. She's nothing like how people perceive her when you're around her in person."

@bm_luthuli wrote:

"Pearl is a straight shooter, she takes charge and straight to the point, my guy all the best."

@Nkosi_Shebi added:

"I wonder if Mr Smeg was able to get some sleep after Pearl Thusi accepted that request. I bet he can't wait for Saturday."

Pearl Thusi suspects her helpers of theft

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi shared that she's hurt after her helpers allegedly stole some of her items. The media personality told her followers that she's sad because she didn't expect her staff to do her dirty.

The Queen Sono star took to Twitter to let the whole of Mzansi that she has no proof of who took some of her valuable items because no one has owned up to the crime.

Reacting to Pearl Thusi's post, Gigi Lamayne also shared that her cousin, who was helping her, also stole her clothes and wigs. The rapper wrote:

"Tell me about it. My cousin who was working with me, was stealing clothes wigs etc. She had started using my bank cards. Only caught her nge bank notification. Trust nobody."

