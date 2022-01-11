Haibo: Pearl Thusi Says She Is Hurt, Actress Suspects Her Helpers of Theft

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share that she's hurt after her helpers allegedly stole some of her valuables

The Queen Sono actress said she has no proof who stole the items because all her staff members have denied taking her missing things

Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne took to the media personality's comment section and accused her cousin of also stealing her wigs and clothes

Pearl Thusi has shared that she's hurt after her helpers allegedly stole her some of her items. The media personality told her followers that she's sad because she didn't expect her staff to do her dirty.

Pearl Thusi has accused her home helpers of stealing her valuables. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono star took to Twitter to let the whole of Mzansi that she has no proof of who took some of her valuable items because no one has owned up to the crime.

Reacting to Pearl Thusi's post, Gigi Lamayne also shared that her cousin, who was helping her, also stole her clothes and wigs. The rapper wrote:

"Tell me about it. My cousin who was working with me, was stealing clothes wigs etc. She had started using my bank cards. Only caught her nge bank notification. Trust nobody."

Other peeps also joined the chat and shared their thoughts on the helpers who've been taking Pearl's things without her permission.

@Sincoko_Essay said:

"When you paying people enough they will never steal from you, surely you paying them for washing your underwears not for their efforts they do on your compound. You guys got money please pay people enough."

@Izindabazabantu wrote:

"When you pay employees peanuts they pay themselves."

@QueOrSomething added:

"It happens to the best of us... We've changed assistants so many times and there's always a problem. Either things disappearing or people just not doing what they agreed to do... It just happens."

