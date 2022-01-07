Shimza Longs for His Helper to Come Back and Wash His Socks, Peeps Slam His Post

DJ Shimza has been slammed on social media after tweeting about how he's longing for his helper to come back to wash his socks

The star's helper has not returned to work since she left for the holidays and now he has run out of clean socks

Peeps shared that the music producer should not be posting about his worker and advised him to wash his own socks

DJ Shimza doesn't wash his own socks. The wealthy DJ has shared that he's waiting for his helper to come back because he has run out of clean socks to wear.

The star's helper went home for the festive season holidays but has not returned to work yet. The club DJ took to Twitter to put her on full blast. DJ Shimza wrote:

"My helper needs to come back now, I’m completely out of socks, Ke setse ka tsa ko bounce, tempted to wear them."

Shimza's tweet rubbed many up the wrong way on his timeline. Peeps were surprised that the young DJ makes his helper wash his own socks.

@msando_n asked:

"Was it really necessary to let the whole of South Africa to know that your helper washes your socks?"

The music and TV producer hit back at the tweep, adding that it's part of her job to wash his dirty socks.

Other social media users also slammed Shimza for posting about his worker on his timeline.

@_LeratoMabuza wrote:

"Maybe she cut off toxic people in her life and you are one of them."

@mbusodladlaR added:

"It's so sad how you undermine your helper. You make her wash your socks. It's hard to be poor in SA."

DJ Shimza dragged for clapping back at his tenderpreneur accusations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza was recently dragged for allegedly getting the bag because of his political connections. The musician posted a happy snap of himself recently but found himself trending for all the wrong reasons.

The majority of tweeps on his timeline slammed the star for allegedly making most of his money from government tenders. Some even hilariously roasted Shimza for being President Cyril Ramaphosa's boy.

TshisaLIVE reports that the club DJ and restaurant owner captioned the snap he posted on Twitter:

"Generally a happy guy with a positive approach to life."

