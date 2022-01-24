Shudufhadzi Musida impressed Mzansi recently after she revealed that she is part of the top 40 finalists for the Miss World pageant

The former Miss South Africa shared the news on Instagram and social media users wasted no time in congratulating her

The beauty queen was supposed to participate in the pageant last year, however, it was postponed due to issues surrounding the global pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has once again done the country proud. The 2020 Miss SA recently made it into the top 40 from the Miss World pageant. Taking to social media, Shudu thanked her friends and fans for their undying support.

The pageant's date was set for December last year but, unfortunately, did not take place due to concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to occur in March this year and will still be held in Puerto Rico.

Social media users made their way to the beauty queen's Instagram post to wish her well for the upcoming pageant.

Shudufhadzo Musida is a top 40 finalist for the Miss World pageant and South Africans could not be prouder. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Shudu's post about the pageant gained more than 22 600 likes on the picture-sharing app:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users are showering the model with well wishes and congratulatory messages

@willembotha said:

"CONGRATULATIONS beautiful Shuds!"

@perepowersofficial shared:

"Yasss girl."

@werner_wessels wrote:

"Packing my bags already! Let’s go get that Blue Crown!"

@xnzimande responded with:

"Congratulations we're a step closer to that blue crown."

@nesi_general_trading commented:

"Well deserved."

@khody_netshifhefhe motivated Shudu with:

"You've got this Queen!"

@mirnabzdigian proudly shared:

"You deserve it queen. I wish you all the best."

@theycallmeskips added:

"I want to say oviaaaass! But perhaps congratulations is more appropriate?"

Shudufhadzo Musida spends some time in Paris, shares stunning snap: "To peace"

In other news about the local beauty, Briefly News previously reported that Shudufhadzo Musida was living her life in Paris, France. The local beauty previously shared a stunning image she snapped while visiting the fashion capital of the world and Mzansi was here for it.

Aside from being a beauty queen and a brainiac, it seems as though Shudu can add photography to her repertoire. The snap she shared captured cars, people and an old building. South Africans could not get enough of the stunning image. She simply captioned it:

"To peace."

With over 450 000 followers on Instagram, it's easy to see how the local stunner gained 4 000 likes on the post in less than a day. South Africans absolutely adored the beautiful snap of her surroundings and shared lovely comments under her post.

Source: Briefly News