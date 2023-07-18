Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni has shared some clips of her date with hubby, Sabelo Mgube

The couple have been rumoured to be having trouble in paradise after he allegedly smashed her Benz

Their marital problems became of national spectator after the couple aired their realities on Moja Love's show, Thokoza Gogo

Celebrity sangoma Lee-Anne "Gogo Maweni" Mokopo and her husband Sabelo Mgube seem to be back on the honeymoon phase of their marriage, social media posts suggest.

Gogo Maweni shares her romantic late-lunch date on Instagram. Images: @dr_maweni

Dr Maweni shares romantic date with husband on Instagram

The famous sangoma posted a picture of herself dining with her husband in a high-class restaurant, wearing a pink dress. In the same post were six videos of their food and drinks, which she captured:

"Late lunch date with my husband ♥️ cc @velabahleke_the_king."

These are some of the comments made to the post on her social media platforms:

@nondumiso_nzama said:

"Beautiful, mommy."

@miss.fafanova had a strange request:

"Aowa, can I be your wife?"

@ay.anda7411 praised her fashion sense:

"The dress is giving gogo please plug."

@tidi04 complimented:

"Pink looks pretty on you. O montle jwang."

Trouble in paradise for Gogo Maweni and hubby

Speculations that the couple were headed for Splitsville became viral after some episodes on their reality show, Thokoza Gogo, on Moja Love exposed some marital secrets.

It was alleged in a report by Zalebs that a hot scoop revealed that, Sabelo ruined his wife's Mercedes Benz.

More reports of extramarital affairs and traditional gender-role struggles were apparent on the show. The couple went as far as taking their marital problems to a psychologist, where they voiced out their issues on national TV.

Dr Maweni gets spoiled with cash on Valentine's Day

In another Briefly News report, the famous traditional healer shared videos of her husband romancing her for Valentine's Day.

Maweni took to her Twitter account a clip where she wakes up to a train of roses and wards of cash bundles. The post became a miss on the streets of Twitter, with people assessing that she gifted herself with the money.

