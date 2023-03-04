A six-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after she was viciously attacked by a pit bull last week

According to reports, six-year-old Lilly had visited her friend's house when the dog pounced on her

She was rushed to the hospital where she underwent a life-saving surgery that left her with 1000 stitches in her face

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

USA - Six-year-old Lilly is lucky to be alive after she was mauled by a pit bull. The girl is reportedly still in critical condition following the attack.

A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after a pit bull attack. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lilly was playing at a neighbour's house when the animal attacked her and bit her face.

Six-year-old girl gets 1000 stitches following pit bull attack

According to People, the little girl from Chesterville was airlifted to a major hospital in Boston where she underwent a life-saving 12-hour surgery. Doctors said she had 12 stitches done on her face and may never be able to smile again.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Her salivary glands aren't working … and doctors said she won't be able to smile again."

Police investigate Lilly's vicious attack

NDTV reported that the little girl's mother Dorothy Norton told the media that her daughter was about to play cards with a friend when the attack happened.

She added that Lilly was clever because she put her shoulder up, stopping the dog from getting to her neck. The brave little girl will remain sedated for a few more days because she has a breathing tube in.

"Lily sat at the table and the dog attacked her. She went like this to put her shoulders up, so she did the right thing because the dog was going for her neck."

Man makes quick u-turn after spotting loose pit bull on top of a wall, Mzansi in tears: “Next time get closer”

In more news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have been hyper-alert and fearful of pit bulls after the dog breed has been grabbing headlines for killing humans.

A man with the handle @LOZAAH on Twitter shared his close encounter with a pit bull on the street.

He said he saw the pit bull scouting the streets while standing on top of a wall and decided to change his direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News