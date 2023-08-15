South Africans gave praise to Uzalo actress Ntombifuthi Dlamini in an appreciation post

The star has an inspiring rags-to-riches story that left many viewers motivated as she started off as a cleaner

She has now become a familiar face in South African television with her role as Mrs Madlala on SA's most-watched series

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Ntombifuthi Dlamini has one of the most inspiring rags-to-riches stories, and South Africans can't help but feel motivated by it.

Ntombifuthi started out as an extra on 'Uzalo' before getting offered the lead role in the telenovela. Image: @ntombifuthy.dlamini

Source: Instagram

Notmbifuthi's humble beginnings working as a hospital janitor

A Facebook page dedicated to South African entertainers, Mzansi Gold Entertainment, shone the light on her humble beginnings.

Ntombifuthi Dlamini apparently started out as a hospital cleaner in Durban before landing her big break on Uzalo in 2014.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She took a leap of faith and auditioned when Stained Glass Productions opened the calls.

Ntombifuthi lands a role as a widow on SABC 1's Uzalo but was cast as an extra

Although she got a role as an extra on Uzalo, it would open doors for her. Dlamini plays the role of Mrs Madlala, a church-going widow who is an intricate part of Kwa Mashu Kingdom Church.

She later landed a more permanent role, and her TV presence increased.

She gained prominence as a Ben 10 lover as some of her love interests on the show were younger men.

Mzansi wishes Dlamini well in her career going forward

Under the Facebook post, netizens shared a few words of admiration for Dlamini.

Fikile Mirriam Zwane Mangweni said:

"All the best Shlobo."

Pearl Earl Spearlizer said:

"I love her acting skills."

Doris Ntombikayise said:

"Wooow, well done mam Madlala. Keep up the good work."

Nomvula Theo said:

"SomGlad I love her so much."

Thembi Mia Wamashudu Blessing said:

"Carry on Shlobo life is too short."

Sophie Selowa said:

"Love her character."

Samkeh Mpungose Samkeh Mpungose said:

"You are the best."

Thembie WamaCirha said:

"I love her and her corrector."

Sanele Anam said:

"Nice one shlobo."

Nokuphila Happiness said:

"I am glad you made it. You worked hard to be at this level, congrats my dear, and keep up the good work."

Uzalo Actor and his Gqom singing friends survive car crash

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uzalo's Bhekisizwe Mahlawu and his Gqom artist friends Bhar and Sosha Ngcobo have seat belts to thank after surviving a car crash.

Two of the men were taken to hospital for their critical wounds to be treated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News