Heavy K Responds to Troll With a Heated Clapback, SA Amused: "Bro Took It Personally"
by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Award-winning House musician Heavy K had a heated clapback at a troll who mocked him in a tweet
  • The troll fat-shamed the DJ, but he did not take it lying down, so he responded with a heated clapback
  • Netizens laughed at the joke and responded to the post, saying people always bully him unprovoked

Heavy K was fat-shamed by a troll but he did not take it lying down.
Heavy K clapped back at a troll who mocked him. Image: @heavykdrumboss
Source: Instagram

South African musician Heavy K always has a few clapbacks up his sleeves. The DJ was recently trolled by an X user, but he did not take it lying down.

Heavy K reacts to being mocked

House DJ Heavy K had a heated response to a troll who fat-shamed him in a tweet.

X user @BaristaSiya responded to a post about one of the world's most exotic holiday destinations. The post included a photo on X of beds floating from a cliff. The netizen then aimed at Heavy K, saying he would not be able to survive there.

"Heavy K would not survive here. He would wake up, and he has fallen from the bed."

However, Heavy K was not having it, laughing and swearing at the user. @Destineyzee posted screenshots of the exchange on X.

Mzansi defends Heavy K

One thing about Heavy K is that he will not take a diss lying down. He is known for facing his trolls head-on.

Heavy K clapped back at a troll.
Heavy K did not let a troll diss him. Image: Gabriel Olsen
Source: Getty Images

Mzansi commended Heavy K for standing up for himself and then joined him when laughing at the joke. Some fans are disheartened by the constant buying he faces.

@shrekwecountry laughed:

"The pain went straight."

@Thapza119 shared:

"Kinda agree with the Dude, he's just pissed because he is telling the truth."

@Tamara_ntombie said:

"People like mocking you for no reason though."

@SiyaMlabaIX asked:

"But guys, why is he mocking the Drumboss? What about those people who sleepwalk?"

Heavy K speaks ACCES Music conference

In a previous report from Briefly News, Heavy K shone at the highly anticipated ACCES Music Conference 2024 in Rwanda, where he emphasised the importance of collaboration in the music industry

VMG, alongside Heavy K and DVPPER Digital, hosted a panel that explored the evolving global music landscape and its impact on success

Source: Briefly News

