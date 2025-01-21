Heavy K Responds to Troll With a Heated Clapback, SA Amused: "Bro Took It Personally"
- Award-winning House musician Heavy K had a heated clapback at a troll who mocked him in a tweet
- The troll fat-shamed the DJ, but he did not take it lying down, so he responded with a heated clapback
- Netizens laughed at the joke and responded to the post, saying people always bully him unprovoked
South African musician Heavy K always has a few clapbacks up his sleeves. The DJ was recently trolled by an X user, but he did not take it lying down.
Heavy K reacts to being mocked
House DJ Heavy K had a heated response to a troll who fat-shamed him in a tweet.
X user @BaristaSiya responded to a post about one of the world's most exotic holiday destinations. The post included a photo on X of beds floating from a cliff. The netizen then aimed at Heavy K, saying he would not be able to survive there.
"Heavy K would not survive here. He would wake up, and he has fallen from the bed."
However, Heavy K was not having it, laughing and swearing at the user. @Destineyzee posted screenshots of the exchange on X.
Mzansi defends Heavy K
One thing about Heavy K is that he will not take a diss lying down. He is known for facing his trolls head-on.
Mzansi commended Heavy K for standing up for himself and then joined him when laughing at the joke. Some fans are disheartened by the constant buying he faces.
@shrekwecountry laughed:
"The pain went straight."
@Thapza119 shared:
"Kinda agree with the Dude, he's just pissed because he is telling the truth."
@Tamara_ntombie said:
"People like mocking you for no reason though."
@SiyaMlabaIX asked:
"But guys, why is he mocking the Drumboss? What about those people who sleepwalk?"
Heavy K speaks ACCES Music conference
In a previous report from Briefly News, Heavy K shone at the highly anticipated ACCES Music Conference 2024 in Rwanda, where he emphasised the importance of collaboration in the music industry
VMG, alongside Heavy K and DVPPER Digital, hosted a panel that explored the evolving global music landscape and its impact on success
