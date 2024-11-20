Heavy K Talks Collaboration and Growth in the African Music Industry at ACCES Music Conference 2024
- Heavy K shone at the highly anticipated ACCES Music Conference 2024 in Rwanda, where he emphasised the importance of collaboration in the music industry
- VMG, alongside Heavy K and DVPPER Digital, hosted a panel that explored the evolving global music landscape and its impact on success
- VMG reaffirmed its commitment to growing African music by offering artists tools and opportunities to expand into international markets
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The highly anticipated ACCES Music Conference 2024 in Rwanda was a landmark event that brought together industry professionals, artists, and creatives from across Africa and beyond.
Heavy K shines at music conference in Rwanda
Legendary South African producer Heavy K was among the many creatives who attended the ACCES Music Conference in Rwanda. The star, alongside VMG and DVPPER Digital, was among the key players shining on the stage.
A statement shared with Briefly News noted that VMG hosted a dynamic panel discussion that explored the evolving landscape of the global music industry, emphasising the power of collaboration as a critical driver of success.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Heavy-K, renowned for his chart-topping hits and international collaborations, shared his wealth of experience, stressing how partnerships have played a vital role in his career. He said:
"Collaboration is the heart of growth in the music industry."
VMG dedicated to growing the African music industry
VMG reiterated that their main aim is to ensure the growth of African music by providing artists with the necessary tools and opportunities. South Africa VMG co-country managers Nicole Thomas and Nick Ghelakis said:
"This event further reinforces our dedication to fostering the growth of African music and providing artists with the tools and opportunities they need to enter new international markets."
Tyler ICU shows love to fans ahead of album release
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyler ICU sent a heartfelt message to his supporters for holding him down ahead of his latest release.
Just hours ahead of his latest album release, Tyler ICU penned a message to his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout his career. The Khona hitmaker finally released his highly-anticipated album, Lucent, on 15 November 2024 and thanked supporters for their patience as he completed the finishing touches on what he declared a "masterpiece".
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.