Heavy K shone at the highly anticipated ACCES Music Conference 2024 in Rwanda, where he emphasised the importance of collaboration in the music industry

VMG, alongside Heavy K and DVPPER Digital, hosted a panel that explored the evolving global music landscape and its impact on success

VMG reaffirmed its commitment to growing African music by offering artists tools and opportunities to expand into international markets

The highly anticipated ACCES Music Conference 2024 in Rwanda was a landmark event that brought together industry professionals, artists, and creatives from across Africa and beyond.

Heavy K stressed the importance of collaboration at the ACCESS Music Conference.

Heavy K shines at music conference in Rwanda

Legendary South African producer Heavy K was among the many creatives who attended the ACCES Music Conference in Rwanda. The star, alongside VMG and DVPPER Digital, was among the key players shining on the stage.

A statement shared with Briefly News noted that VMG hosted a dynamic panel discussion that explored the evolving landscape of the global music industry, emphasising the power of collaboration as a critical driver of success.

Heavy-K, renowned for his chart-topping hits and international collaborations, shared his wealth of experience, stressing how partnerships have played a vital role in his career. He said:

"Collaboration is the heart of growth in the music industry."

VMG dedicated to growing the African music industry

VMG reiterated that their main aim is to ensure the growth of African music by providing artists with the necessary tools and opportunities. South Africa VMG co-country managers Nicole Thomas and Nick Ghelakis said:

"This event further reinforces our dedication to fostering the growth of African music and providing artists with the tools and opportunities they need to enter new international markets."

