Popular media personality DJ Fresh has confirmed his return to radio next year after being fired from 947 in 2021

DJ Fresh mentioned he will start in April and potentially host a breakfast or drive-time show

He was previously fired from Metro FM in 2019 for using a forbidden word and from 947 in 2021 after allegations, which he and DJ Euphonik later won in court

Veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh has confirmed his return to radio after being fired from two top radio stations in 2019 and 2021.

DJ Fresh confirms return to radio

DJ Fresh is gearing up to make his much-awaited return to radio next year. The popular DJ and media personality was last on air in 2021 before being axed by 947 alongside fellow star DJ Euphonik.

Speaking to ZiMoja, DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, confirmed that he is returning to radio early next year. The star did not want to spoil the surprise and said fans could look forward to a breakfast or drive-time show. He said:

"I will be back in April; I can't say where yet. I'm a radio-head through and through."

Why was DJ Fresh fired from his previous jobs?

The star has had several controversial moments that have led to him being fired twice. In 2019, DJ Fresh was fired from Metro FM for using a forbidden word on air. The star was initially suspended for a month before his contract was terminated.

Fast forward to 2021, DJ Fresh was fired from the 947 Breakfast show alongside DJ Euphonik after damning allegations were made against them. DJ Fresh and Euphonik won the case after a court battle with the alleged victim.

