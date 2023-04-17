The Johannesburg high court has ordered Nampree, who accused DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik of molesting her, to pay their legal fees

The judge noted that although the woman's dignity was violated when her phone number was shared online, there were other channels she could have used before approaching the courts

Nampree filed the case two years ago demanding a public apology from DJ Euphonik and R500 000 in damages

DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh are celebrating their victory after the woman who accused them of molesting her lost the case and was ordered to foot the bill for their legal costs.

The woman, Sphelele Bathandwa Madikizela, filed the case in 2021, arguing that DJ Euphonic, real name Themba Nkosi violated her dignity when he posted her cellphone number on his Twitter page.

Victory for DJ Fresh and Euphonik after Nampree ordered to pay their legal fees

According to City Press, Judge Jacobus Strijdom dismissed the case and ordered the woman to pay DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik's legal bills in Thursday's Johannesburg High Court hearing.

The judge stated that he was dismissing the case because he felt Nampree could have used other channels, like obtaining a restraining order, before approaching the high court. Part of the judgement read:

"The applicant’s clear right is grounded in her constitutional right to dignity. The collective tweets by the first respondent consisted of a sustained attack on the applicant’s dignity. The suggestion that the applicant was a liar and extortionist harmed her dignity. In my view, the applicant’s reputation has been irreparably harmed."

