DJ Fresh is under fire after Nampree, the woman who took him and DJ Euphinik to court for r*pe, lambasted him

This comes after DJ Fresh claimed Nampree lost the r*pe case and was ordered by the court to pay their legal fees

Mzansi said they stood with Nampree and called out the WAW!! podcaster for "gaslighting" the Twitter influencer

Nampree, who accused DJ Fresh of r*ape, recently called him out after he shared an update on their ongoing case.

Nampree issued a statement refuting DJ Fresh's claims that she lost the court case. Images: @Nampree/Twitter and @djfreshsa/Instagram

According to The Citizen, Nampree accused DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh of drugging her and allegedly taking advantage of her while under substance influence.

In 2021, Nampree dragged them to court, and they've been fighting it out in front of the magistrate ever since. They have also been throwing major shade at each other on social media.

DJ Fresh shares update about court case with Nampree

SA Music Mag reports that DJ Fresh opened up about the controversial court case proceedings. The DJ implied that Nampree lost the case, saying:

“Not your face @Nampree dragging us to court demanding an apology, R500K and to restrain us. She has been told to go jump, and to pay our legal costs. What a total waste of the court’s time @euphonik"

Nampree blasts DJ Fresh

The WAW!! podcaster's claims about the court verdict enraged Nampree, who was defended by @Wise4Afrika, a womxn-led initiative that seeks to disrupt patriarchy by advancing womxn-inspired empowerment solutions.

WISE issued a statement claiming that DJ Fresh's tweet attacked Nampree's dignity. They added that the former Metro FM host's post also implied that the court found Nampree to be a liar.

Nampree also blasted DJ Fresh on , writing:

"A bully who has blocked me, tagging me in a tweet that he knows I can't respond to. Spreading lies about a court verdict that clearly admits that my rights have been violated. Thank you @Wise4Afrika for your constant support. Dj Fresh keep my name outta your mouth."

Mzansi stands with Nampree after DJ Fresh "lied" about the verdict

@NgitheV said:

"Rallying behind you."

@azzy_khum shared:

"We stand with you "

@Muzi_Z posted:

"I'm always here for you, my love "

@originalSethu_ replied:

"We are always going to believe you sis @Nampree. I can't wait until they get in orange overalls."

@shibemmokgotho commented

"We saw them gaslighting you a mile away. Abusers do not fool us. His day is coming."

@madansero wrote:

"I got your back ❣️"

@Zamachwama_ added:

"You have our support."

