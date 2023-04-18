Nampree is not folding after recently losing her legal battle against South Africa's top radio personalities, DJ Fresh and Euphonik

She recently took to social media to lash out at DJ Fresh and called him a bully who keeps mentioning her name

Nampree also stated that she would not be paying the radio personalities any money but would contest the court ruling

The battle between Nampree and media personalities DJ Fresh and Euphonik is far from over.

Nampree fired shots after reportedly losing the court case against DJ Fresh and Euphonik. Image @djfreshsa and @euphonik

Source: Instagram

Nampree reportedly lost her court case against the two stars, whose real names are Thato Sikwane and Themba Nkosi.

Nampree responds after losing court case

According to ZAlebs, Nampree took to Twitter to call out DJ Fresh. The radio personality had taken to the micro-blogging platform to celebrate his and Euphonik's win. Responding to Fresh's post, Nampree said he should stop talking about her. She wrote:

"A bully who has blocked me, tagging me in a tweet that he knows I can't respond to. Spreading lies about a court verdict that clearly admits that my rights have been violated. Thank you @Wise4Afrika for your constant support. Dj Fresh keep my name outta your mouth."

Nampree's fans show her support amid battle with DJ Fresh and Euphonik

Social media users are still behind Nampree, showing her major support despite the court ruling. Many took to her timeline to laud her for being a strong woman who never folds under pressure.

@azzy_khum said:

"We stand with you."

@madansero wrote:

"I got your back yesterday, have it today and will tomorrow❣️"

Nampree ordered to pay DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik's legal fees after losing case against media personalities

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh are celebrating their victory after the woman who accused them of molesting her lost the case and was ordered to foot the bill for their legal costs.

The woman, Sphelele Bathandwa Madikizela, filed the case in 2021, arguing that DJ Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi violated her dignity when he posted her cellphone number on his Twitter page.

