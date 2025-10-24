South African media personality Siv Ngesi has addressed the viral Milnerton High School bullying incident on his social media

A video of a group of boys from the school assaulting another learner trended on social media this week

South Africans took to the media personality's social media post to respond to his views

Siv Ngesi comments on the Milnerton High School bullying incident. Image: SivNgesi

Unseen actor Siv Ngesi has criticised the recent bullying incident at Milnerton High School and the way social media users reacted to the incident.

Ngesi, who previously slammed the ANC, has revealed how the boys should be punished.

The actor recently caused a buzz online when he shared a glimpse of his girlfriend on his social media.

The actor shared his views on the Milnerton High School bullying incident on his Instagram account on Thursday, 23 October 2025, and captioned the video:

"I shared these comments about the Milnerton High assault on my Instagram stories, many of you asked me to put it on my timeline… (sound isn’t sunk well), looks like one of those Kung Fu films."

In the video, Ngesi says he wants the high school boys to be punished and held accountable.

"But what you guys are asking for, I’m not seeing the same kind of passion for someone who stole two billion rand at Tembisa hospital,” said Ngesi.

Ngesi adds that South Africans shouldn't have double standards, and he doesn’t believe the boys should have punishments that are gonna destroy their entire lives.

The actor believes that the boys should be suspended, do community service, and go for anger management training.

"But telling me they should lose their entire lives, no guys,” said Ngesi.

The viral social media video of the Milnerton High School students shows the boys bullying another schoolmate by assaulting him.

The Citizen reports that parents of the school protested outside the school premises this week. The mother of the boy being bullied recently told the media that her 16-year-old son had completed his chemotherapy.

Social media responds to Ngesi's clip

Hishaamloofer reacted:

"Selective empathy and or indifference - period."

Benitadkt said:

"Yes! We are too quiet about the corruption!"

Cwenga6 wrote:

"The kid already won a battle against cancer, and now he is bullied. When will he ever catch a break? Everything needs to be taken from those kids. I hope something comes from the criminal case. If that were your kid facing that, you would've been singing a different tune.What about the trauma that kid has to carry for the rest of his life? They need to face dire consequences, assault needs jail time or expulsion before exams, and they need to learn!"

Thomas_blight_ said:

"❤️❤️ You are so on point @sivngesi."



Rrndall_marais replied:

"Agree ….punish but let's not destroy their futures!"

Keagancafun commented:

"And the child also had cancer, or has not really been sure, but this is just inhumane."



Siv Ngesi responds to the viral Milnerton High School bullying video incident. Images: SivNgesi

