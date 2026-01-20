A fatal Vaal car crash claimed the lives of students with decades of life ahead of them

A young lady on TikTok posted a video where she reflected on one of her family members who passed away in the crash

The video that the lady posted gave insight into the type of person that the late student was

A post on TikTok highlighted the tragic loss of lives in the Vaal car crash. Students who were on their way to school on 19 January 2026 did not make it, as they lost their lives on the road.

Vaal crash victim fondly remembered by family in TikTok video. Image: Алесь Усцінаў /Pexels

One of the late student's relatives took to social media to mourn the loss of a boy with a bright future. Her video documented the type of person that the young student was before the untimely loss of his life.

In a TikTok video, a lady @gontse_segole shared a video compilation of one of the boys who passed away in the Vaal car accident. He was part of a brass band, and she showed how joyous he was as a person. The compilation included clips of him dancing during band practice. He was fully dressed for brass band performances, wearing the full regalia and doing the routine. The woman referred to him as P.man. Watch the video of the boy who lost his life:

South Africa touched by death of boy in Vaal crash

Many people commented on the video and were distraught by the tragic loss of a young life. Online users were emotional. sharing messages of condolences to the family. Read the heartfelt message for the youngster below:

South African school children died in a taxi. Image: Frédéric Soltan

Candy Lolie was touched by the tribute:

"🫂🫂🫂 as South Africa, we are really broken by that Vaal accident 💔"

Maria💋 felt the sadness in the clip:

"Just when the tears dry up, I get hit with another video😭💔🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️🧎🏾‍♀️my heart can’t take it anymore man😭"

CocoMontas opened up about how the Vaal crash affected her:

"My heart is aching. I didn't know this young man, but every video being posted of all the young lives lost today brings me to tears. May his beautiful repose in everlasting peace💔🙏"

Nalz❤️ reflected on the Vaal car accident:

"We are broken as a country this Vaal accident really broke us as parents love and light 🫂🫂🫂may their lovely souls rest in peace."

its_Olinda expressed her condolences to the boy's family:

"Sending love and light to your family and healing 🥺❤️🫂"

tiisetsomogotsi5 wrote a heartfelt message:

"Condolences to you and the family at large. May God give you strength in this trying time.RIP Phehello."

