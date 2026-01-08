A local man shared a helpful guide to an affordable charity store that offers a wide range of household items and fashion in the Mother City

The clip was shared on TikTok, where it drew thousands of viewers looking for budget-friendly shopping options to beat the January blues

Social media users were impressed and expressed their gratitude for the tip, with some praising the shop for its high-quality stock and charitable mission

A shopper shared a video of a Woodstock charity store that sells neatly organised clothing and household items. Image: @kwezista

Source: TikTok

A money-savvy man attracted the attention of many social media users after sharing a budget-friendly shopping destination in Woodstock, Cape Town.

The video was shared on TikTok by @kwezista on January 6, 2026 and garnered significant traction from an impressed online community.

The clip begins with the man filming himself walking to the U-Turn Charity Shop, where he noted that prices for clothing start as low as R5 and go up to R200. He showcased the exterior and mentioned they were currently running a 50% special on all items before heading inside the shop. All stock was neatly arranged by colour and category, featuring a range of jeans, tops, jackets, skirts, and gym clothes.

Charity shop offers everything from fashion to home decor

The clip also showed shoes, winter boots, and a variety of kids’ summer and winter clothes. Beyond fashion, the store stocks toys, books, and home items such as chandeliers. The resourceful man highlighted that the money made from the sales goes toward charity, making every purchase a contribution to a good cause. The charity shop presented a one-stop destination for various needs, including men's underwear and high-end home accessories. The organised store layout and diverse selection made it easy for the TikTok user @kwezista to navigate the different sections of the store.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Locals thanked the man for the helpful recommendation and shared their own successful finds from the shop. Image: ninthgrid

Source: UGC

SA appreciates the affordable Woodstock clothing plug

The clip gained traction, and a significant number of comments from an online community that was quick to respond. Many viewers thanked the man for the recommendation and promised they would visit the store. Several commenters mentioned that it was already their favourite shopping spot and shared that they had found amazing items there in the past. One user clarified that the sale began on January 1 and was set to run until February 1. Other viewers praised the initiative for supporting those in need while providing affordable options for the public.

User @Lithongolamangwevu commented:

"My favourite shop ke sana ndisebenzisa le ise Promenade ke mna (I use the one in Promenade) most of the time 🥰."

User @Lwandle Marvin Lwandle Mabuti said:

"Ndilapho Friday ne R500 yam (I'll be there on Friday with my R500)."

User @ziphozihlematsokodee shared:

Kuyafuneka khe ndize apho fondini (I have to visit that place)."

User @Janeane Jacobs added:

"The sale started from 1st of January to 1st February."

User @tandi asked:

"Is the sale only in Woodstock?"

User @Lut commented:

"I went to the one in Claremont last week and got some books for R30. The young men who work there shared their stories. U-turn helps them with programmes that keep them from homelessness and drugs."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

A digital nomad suggested that British business owners should choose the Mother City over popular spots like Dubai and Bali in a video that unsettled many locals.

A content creator from Johannesburg shared his disbelief after witnessing broad daylight in the Mother City during the late evening hours.

A Kenyan woman shared a video detailing 14 incredible activities she and her friends completed during their action-packed holiday in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News