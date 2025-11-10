Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has responded to an advert from trade union Solidarity in the heart of Johannesburg

Solidarity calls out what it has in the past identified as racial prejudice towards Afrikaners and white people

Lesufi slammed the trade union, and the advertisement was removed, prompting conversations

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Panyaza Lesufi slammed Solidarity. Image: @Lesufi

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has called out trade union Solidarity after it placed a controversial billboard in Johannesburg, criticising the government. The advertisement was removed.

Lesufi posted a response on his @Lesufi X account. He shared a picture of the wall in Johannesburg with the words "Welcome to the most race-regulated country in the world" written on it. He slammed Solidarity and called them racist. Lesufi said that Solidarity hates transformation and is vulgarising efforts to build an all-inclusive country that recognises the injustices of apartheid.

"We must defeat them. To do that, we must bury our petty differences and unite like minds and push them back," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

View the X tweet here:

Solidarity ad removed

Lesufi then posted a video of the removal of the advertisement.

View the X video here:

Panyaza Lesufi was unhappy about a Solidarity advert. Image: @Lesufi

Source: Twitter

2 Briefly News stories about Panyaza Lesufi

Lesufi responded to statements KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made in Parliament about the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens. Mkhwanazi said that they were illegally formed. Lesufi responded and denied that they were illegally formed.

Lesufi also targeted unlicensed taverns for a safer festive season. He launched the Gauteng Police Safer Festive Season Operation in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. The launch took place on 17 October 2025. The initiative is aimed at reducing crime through increased police visibility.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on social media share their views on the advert and on Lesufi's response.

Clean Party said:

"Racism is loud, but unity is louder. Let's stand together for transformation, equality, and the South Africa we all deserve."

Penuel The Black Pen said:

"The ANC has done nothing to punish Afriforum and Solidarity for their shenanigans. You guys are in coalition with the DA. Please stop treating people like clowns."

Meanor said:

"The fact that the oppressed and discriminated unlimited freedom of speech is the reason why the rest of the world refuses to take them seriously."

Vanessa Govender said:

"The one thing they didn't bank on is that this stunt of theirs is only going to bring South Africans together. Ain't nobody got no time for divisive racists."

Makondlo said:

"We are 100% with you, premier. You may be from ANC, but you are one of the few assets this country has. Someday, when political power dynamics shift, you shall be rewarded."

MK Party rejects DA's motion against Lesufi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party rejected a motion of no confidence against Lesaufi. The Democratic Alliance filed the motion of no confidence.

The party accused Lesufi of poor governance. The MK Party said that it has no intention of removing Lesufi from power.

Source: Briefly News