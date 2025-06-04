South African popular Amapiano music producer DJ Jaivane has been living his best life

The star recently shared several pictures of himself posing next to one of his luxurious cars: A red Porsche, on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's number of luxurious cars

Amapiano Star DJ Jaivane showed off one of his expensive cars. Image: djy_jaivane_sa

Source: Instagram

Tjo, DJ Jaivane is on a car shopping spree, the Amapiano music producer has been previously hogging headlines for continusly buying luxry cars just a few months after each purchase and recently the star decided to flex one of his stunning machines.

The Ubusha Bethu hitmaker left many netizens gushing on social media over his expensive red Porsche car after posting several pictures of himself posing next to it. This happened after he trended in April 2025 for buying a new car just 1 week after his previous purchase.

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Jaivane's post

Shortly after the music producer flexed his nice car on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

lehlonolo.za complimented:

"Yeses, Uncle Simnandi.. what a nice car."

collentilo said:

"Dankie last number."

thorisofortune_011 wrote:

"Dankie grootman."

fezokuhlezondi responded:

"The toppest dawg in this game, fresh wheels."

DJ Jaivane flexed one of his sporty cars. Image: djy_jaivane_sa

Source: Instagram

DJ Jaivane shows off two-storey mansion

DJ Jaivane, real name Luyanda Mlonzi, is known for his taste for the finer things in life. A post by X user MDNNews shows that the Amapiano DJ is undoubtedly one of the country’s top-earning entertainers.

Pictures shared on X show DJ Jaivane standing in front of his expansive two-storey mansion in March 2025. MDNNews captioned the pictures:

"DJ Jaivane shows off his mansion.”

In the comments, some netizens remarked how Amapiano had changed the lives of DJs in the country. Others speculated that he didn’t buy the luxurious mansion with his music earnings. Several netizens warned DJ Jaivane not to flaunt his wealth on social media, warning that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is watching.

Meanwhile, DJ Jaivane is among the many celebrities who have an eye for expensive and super-fast cars. The star made headlines and trended on social media for days when he allegedly spent R5 million on two Porsches last year.

2024 seemed to be DJ Jaivane's year as he also bought a new Iveco Stralis truck worth almost a million after buying the Porsches. Fans have been talking about Jaivane's growing car collection.

