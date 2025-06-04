South African hip hop star DJ Speedsta found himself trending on social media regarding his beef with the Amapiano genre

The 33-year-old Mayo hitmaker was spotted attending the Remy Martin Amapiano meets Hip Hop event

Many netizens flooded their reactions to the TV personality attending the event after his rant about Amapiano

DJ Speedsta attended the Amapiano meets Hip Hop events.

Source: Instagram

Bathong! DJ Speedsta is at it again. The South African TV personality and hip hop musician had many netizens side-eying him after his recent post about which exclusive event he had attended.

DJ Speedsta was spotted attending the Remy Martin Amapiano meets hip hop event in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. The rapper also posted pictures of himself on social media. This all happened after Speedsta blasted Amapiano DJs.

See his post below:

Netizens react to DJ Speedsta attending the event

Shortly after, the rapper shared his pictures on social media, and many netizens had mixed reactions to him attending an event where they were the majority of Amapiano stars, just days after he slammed them.

Here's what they had to say below:

@NOKOSEKOKOTLA said:

"I thought Amapiano was boring? Bloody hypocrite."

@Mukhethwa_black wrote:

"Half the people commenting here have never been to the hip hop floor."

@lindamnkhonto commented:

"Even Rémy Martin puts Amapiano on top of Hip-Hop. 😅 everyone is tired of Amapiano neh..."

@ChueuTleane replied:

"I’m willing to bet you played ‘All I do is win’ in your set."

@Ghosty_SA mentioned:

"Stop playing songs from 10 years ago. There's too much hip-hop on the street."

@ImageRsa responded:

"Playing 'knock you down' in 2025 is wild though, especially when for the past 3 years and more, we've been getting projects Monthly from different artists, locally and internationally."

@thekelo_Teekay stated:

"Hip hop is dead replace it ka Lekompo."

DJ Speedsta found himself roasted by Amapiano fans.

Source: Instagram

DJ Speedsta signs deal with Virgin Music Group

In July 2024, Hip Hop star DJ Speedsta has taken his career to new heights. The muso shared a video of him inking a deal with Virgin Music Group and then later on toasting the new exciting partnership. Speedsta has spilt the tea with Briefly News about what this partnership means to him.

On Instagram, the A&R at the recording company, Gareth Wilson, shared a video of DJ Speedsta sealing the deal with his signature. Wilson further hinted that many exciting things are awaiting this partnership.

Wilson told Briefly News what this partnership means for them and how Speedsta's massive stance in the industry opens doors for growth.

"Speedsta signed a distribution deal with us in 2021 when we were still operating as Ingrooves, and his catalogue has been with us since.

"This is a very special signing because it isn’t just a renewal of his distribution but a partnership with Virgin Music. Speedsta is so important to hip-hop culture, and you could feel his absence the last few years while he was focussing on some of his non-musical projects."

DJ Speedsta opens up about Metro FM's salary

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Speedsta spoke about the income he received from his gig at Metro FM when he was the presenter.

The radio presenter and hip hop DJ also mentioned other radio and TV presenting gigs, including YFM and V-Entertainment.

