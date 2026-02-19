Rapper Cardi B brought out South African singer Tyla on the Little Miss Drama Tour at her Los Angeles stop

Cardi B performed her Tyla collab on the Little Miss Drama Tour.

Rapper and mother of four, Cardi B, returned to the stage for her Little Miss Drama tour. She and Tyla had the crowd singing along to their collab during a performance.

Cardi B brought Tyla to the Los Angeles tour stops at the super-packed Kia Forum. They performed their smash hit, Mr Right Guy.

Tyla was featured on the New York-born rapper's latest album, Am I The Drama. Following the performance, Cardi B penned a sweet message to Tyla, thanking her for the support.

Cardi B thanks Tyla

In a viral clip shared by Afrika.World, Cardi can be heard calling Tyla the most beautiful girl from Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Tyla thanked the rapper after they concluded the performance, “Thank you, mama @iamcardib.”

Returning the love, Cardi B hailed her energy and talent.

“Tyla babyyyy!! You bring the perfect energy to any stage. Thank you so much for bringing it to mine! So pretty and so talented. You deserve all the Chanel and more,” Cardi replied in her own Story.

Watch their performance below:

Tyla was not the only artist Cardi brought out. She also had American rapper Kehlani perform their collab Safe. The two penned sweet messages to one another, with Kehlani saying it was one of her best shows to perform at.

“One of the best shows I’ve ever seen in my life, one of the most incredible household names of our time,” Kehlani said before giving flowers to Cardi B's team.

How Cardi defended Tyla

After a wave of online hate, Cardi B defended Tyla from the American bullies. This came after Tyla shared that she identifies as Coloured and not black.

“I do know that every single time I scroll down on my TikTok, there's a video of her [Tyla] and people are talking about things, and it's like, dammit, what do you want her to do, cut her veins? Like, enough. Enough,” Cardi shouted.

It was not the first time Cardi defended Tyla or showed love to her. They also partied on one occasion. She also dedicated a verse to Tyla from the song, Bae. The lyrics go: Cardi B stated that the song, whose lyrics go, ‘Bae, you know you fine, don't you? /Bae, you know you fine,’ was meant for Tyla. Impressed by the South African singer's beauty, Cardi B remarked that the song was made for Tyla.

Cardi B invited Tyla to the Little Miss Drama Tour.

Tyla meets Cardi B's family

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla met American rapper Cardi B's family, and a video of the star being introduced to Cardi B's children was shared on social media.

Many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Water hitmaker meeting Cardi's family.

