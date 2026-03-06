South African musician Naledi Aphiwe responded to a fan in a brutal clapback that has since gone viral

The award-winning singer is known for her intense responses to trolls, and remains unapologetic about it

Social media users were impressed by this, saying she really cooked the troll with her response

Naledi Aphiwe put a troll in its place after dissing her. Image: Nalediaphiwe

Source: Instagram

After having developed thick skin from the constant trolling online, Naledi Aphiwe has been dishing out hot clapbacks like it's nothing.

Naledi responds to troll

Taking to Facebook, Aphiwe posted a video which caught the attention of a troll. The said user said, "Ngathi uthwele utshani" when commenting about her hairstyle. This loosely translates to, "It looks like you are wearing grass on your head."

Aphiwe did not hesitate to unleash a brutal response, which landed her in the X trends. X user @martha_zuri captioned her post, "She is never lazy to clapback."

In the screenshot, Aphiwe said, "My sister, with a flat behind that starts from the ankles to your back," she said.

@DMN4ever said:

"Now this is vayolense, she really cooked here. And I honestly don't blame her."

@martha_zuri

"She cooks yena shame. This is crazy, man!"

@ishtCrayCray stated:

"Lol, she really claps back real hard this child, yeses. She will make a grown man cry."

@simmy_o1 replied:

"She doesn’t play. One thing about her, she will clap back hard."

@ZamakonkeK laughed:

"Lmao, what I like about her is that she never starts it. It is always the trolls who start it. Neh, she deals with them."

@Somlimokazi chuckled:

"Lmao! Oh, and she doesn’t play, hey? She will serve you on a silver platter. We need her in big brother Mzansi season 7."

Naledi lands in trouble with Zimbabweans after clapback

It did not end in a good way when Naledi Aphiwe told a Zimbabwean fan off. The fan, Consance Muzenda, kindly asked Naledi Aphiwe to visit her country. However, the Romeo and Juliet singer responded with subtle disrespect and said, "You guys can go there and wait for me."

She implied that they should go back to their country and wait for her. This landed her in trouble when some Zim people saw that she would be headlining a show there called Ama2K Fest. Some users even sent threats, saying they would throw objects at her if she continued with the performance.

She quickly addressed this, saying she meant no harm with her words:

“Social media never forgets, and I’ve been reminded of a comment I made a few months ago. I want to address it properly instead of ignoring it. First, I want to make it clear that my words were never meant to disrespect Zimbabweans or come from a place of hate. I understand that intentions don’t always translate well online, and I can see how what I said may have hurt or offended people. For that, I sincerely apologise,” part of Naledi Aphiwe’s post reads.

Naledi Aphiwe brutally clapped back at a troll. Image: NalediAphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe shades Mawelele’s new girl

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Naledi Aphiwe threw shade at her ex-boyfriend, Mawelele, and his new girlfriend.

In a viral screenshot, Aphiwe apparently referred to the girl to a popular clothing brand, sending social media peeps into a frenzy.

