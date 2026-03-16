Singer Zee Nxumalo went viral recently after her warm response to fans who got emotional when they met her

In one video, Zee wiped the tears from a fan's face and took several photos with her, while another was welcomed on stage

Fans showed the singer love, while others dissed Scotts Maphuma, who has a history of being rude to his supporters

Zee Nxumalo was shown so much love at a recent show. Image: Zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Chart topper Zee Nxumalo received so much love from her fans that they could not hide their excitement. After meeting the star at her recent gig, they fought back tears as they got super emotional.

Fans get emotional when meeting Zee Nxumalo

Two fans' over-the-top display of affection towards singer Zee Nxumalo caught the singer off guard. However, she received them with love and took photos with them. This is similar to a few incidents in the past, where one fan, who looked like her little sister, received a warm embrace from Zee.

In one video, the singer was performing when a fan approached the stage. She welcomed the lady and told security to let her be. She then hugged the fan and received applause from the crowd.

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In another post, Nxumalo was approached by another super-emotional woman, who could not contain her excitement. The Mama hitmaker then wiped her tears and asked her to smile as they took photos.

The videos scored Nxumalo more points, as some people encouraged Scotts Maphuma to take a page out of her book. In December 2024, a male fan jumped on stage to dance with Zee Nxumalo.

Zee Nxumalo received love at a recent show. Image: zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Why fans roped in Scotts Maphuma?

Reacting to the video, a fan @Melo_cwazibe dragged Scotts Maphuma, saying, "It can never be you, neh? You'd smack them, right?"

This was due to Scotts past of refusing to take photos with fans. This caused many people to boycott the singer. In one of his live videos, Maphuma said:

“This is the last time I give attention to this. I swear I'm not money. I can't be loved by anyone. I can't deal with the fact that my life can't be private any more. You can't go to the mall and buy a pair of shoes, which is what I did for years, but now I have to think about being asked for pictures, and it's OK. I don't mind if it's just a picture, but I can't spend every minute of my life being Scotts Maphuma. When am I going to be normal again?"

He then encouraged people to cancel him.

Below are some of the responses from fans:

ntobekq said:

"This is beautiful."

iammisthang laughed:

"This one is crying too much."

mondestanley5 asked:

"This is cute. Why is she crying so much?"

not_keabetswe chuckled:

"You were shorting there now here."

the_truth_is_the_gospel_ laughed:

"This is funny, I won’t lie."

Watch the Zee Nxumalo video below:

Zee Nxumalo celebrates Valentine's Day with Alostro

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo celebrated Valentine's Day 2026 with the popular street dweller by the name of Alostro.

The star shared loved-up photos of herself and Alostro on the road, receiving a bouquet of roses.

Source: Briefly News