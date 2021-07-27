Wife Can Dance: Bride Shows Off Legwork Despite Big Wedding Gown

A young lady 'owned' her wedding ceremony and danced with so much energy despite wearing a gown that hid all the legworks

Many people said that the bride danced more than the groom even though he tried so hard to keep up

The husband sprayed his wife some dollars amid cheers from the guests who were thrilled by it all

A young lady with the Instagram handle @queenbosa_bosa has shown off her skill as a professional dancer on her wedding day.

Despite being in a white flowing gown, the lady showed off her dance moves. At a point, she did the popular gbese moves.

A video showed that people really loved her performance. Photo source: @maxwelljennings

Dollars rained

Her husband with his hands full of dollars also tried to measure up. Impressed by his wife's performance, he rained some dollar bills on her.

Friends were especially impressed with the wife's energy on the dance floor. People struggled to capture her with their camera phones.

Watch the short video shot by @maxwelljennings below:

She can really dance!

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

kukutalks said:

"The wife can dance."

glamfabricsbymide said:

"Wow! So much fun and energy!"

deb_eo said:

"Energyyyyyyy, Love them so much!"

mena_adubea said:

"My God today! If only we could see the footwork!!!!! CHILLS!!"

naaodaakortetteh said:

"Bride killed it."

_ewura.adwoa_ said:

"@queenbosa_bosa energy is priceless."

