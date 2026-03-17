Western Cape SAPS Confirms Fatal Shooting of Taxi Boss and His Wife in Cape Town
- The Western Cape Police confirmed that a couple was gunned down in Delft, Western Cape, in a taxi-related violence incident
- The shooting happened in the late hours of the evening, after shots were heard piercing the silent darkness
- The South African Police Service confirmed that two cases of murder are under investigation, and the suspects are at large
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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
DELFT, WESTERN CAPE— A man and his wife were shot and killed in the latest taxi-related shooting incident in Delft, Western Cape, on 16 March 2026. The South African Police Service confirmed with Briefly News that two cases of murder are under investigation.
According to SAPS, the incident happened near the Palm taxi rank after 8 pm. Eyewitnesses contacted the police after the shooting took place. When the police arrived at the scene, they found that the couple, driving a silver Toyota Fortuner, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. They were declared dead on the scene.
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The police said that the attack is believed to be taxi-related. SAPS members were deployed at taxi ranks and taxi routes in the area to monitor the situation.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.