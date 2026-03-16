Cape Town faces escalating violence with multiple shootings reported from Friday,13 March to Sunday, 15 March 2026

At least 15 fatalities were recorded in shootings in the Western Cape over the weekend

Social media users' reactions reflect fear and despair over the escalating violence in the Western Cape

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A series of shootings across Cape Town from Friday to Sunday left numerous people dead. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - A series of shootings across Cape Town from Friday, 13 March, to Sunday, 15 March 2026, left numerous people dead and several others wounded, with incidents reported in multiple communities.

At least 15 killed in Cape Town

On Friday, 13 March 2026, two people were shot and killed at the corner of Mew Way and Old Faure Road in Mfuleni. In a separate incident in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch, two people were shot on Pine Road. One victim died while another was wounded. Two more people were killed in a shooting in Military Heights in Lavender Hill. In Parow, a driver was shot and wounded during a hijacking. Another shooting on Ryston Road in Hanover Park left two people injured. A 35-year-old man was also shot dead on Mallet Road in Eureka Estate, Elsies River.

Violence continued on Saturday, 14 March 2026, in Lavender Hill. Three people were shot in Parkin Court during the morning, leaving one dead and two injured. Another person was later killed in Military Heights. A few hours later, an adult man was shot and killed in St Christopher Street in Montague Village. On Saturday evening, an adult male was shot in Beethoven Street in Steenberg.

Several more fatal shootings were reported on Sunday, 15 March 2026. A person was shot dead in Ouplaas Crescent in Wesbank, while another man was killed in 3rd Avenue in Lotus River. In Hanover Park, an adult male was shot in the neck in Surwood Walk. Police also reported that a woman was shot and killed in Back Street near the N2 Gateway in Delft. Three people were shot in Annemonia Street in Ravensmead on Sunday evening. Two victims died while a third was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another adult male was shot dead in Nursery Way in Epping Forest in Elsies River. In Heather Park, Eerste River, two people were shot in Springbok Street on Sunday evening. One victim died at the scene while the other was left critically injured. Police investigations into the shootings are ongoing.

Police investigations into the shootings are ongoing. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shootings.

@ayanda_yay83058 said:

"It's an actual war. Everyday I sit and think if all my family members are going to make it through the day. This is the reality in our country right now."

@Lillian280453 said:

"Lord have mercy."

@Kat_let_g0 said:

"Cape Town really needs prayers."

@News_Engage said:

"Cape Town is worst than war zones in Iran."

@Mamhayise123 said:

"Wow!"

Cape Flats shootings leave one dead, three injured

Briefly News also reported that one person was killed, and three others were injured in two separate shootings on the Cape Flats.

A 35-year-old man was shot outside his Elsies River home on Friday night, while in Lavender Hill early Saturday, two men and an 8-year-old boy were wounded.

Source: Briefly News